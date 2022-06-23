Kathryn Dennis Calls Naomie Olindo a 'Petty Little Bitch' in Southern Charm's Season 8 Premiere

Naomie returned to Charleston after splitting from Metul Shah to find ex Craig Conover in an exclusive relationship with Summer House's Paige DeSorbo

Welcome back to Charleston!

Season 8 of Southern Charm kicked off Thursday with a celebration of Kathryn Dennis's 30th birthday — but first, some familiar faces returned to Charleston.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Naomie Olindo moved back from New York City after her relationship with Metul Shah ended.

"[I] made it 10 days and found out my boyfriend had been cheating on me, so I crawled all the way back to Charleston, tail tucked between my legs and am starting over," Naomie shared in a confessional interview. "I just so badly wanted to mold myself into who I thought he wanted me to be but by the end of it, I feel like he made me a smaller version of myself."

SOUTHERN CHARM -- Season:8 -- Pictured: (l-r) Chleb Ravenell, Austen Kroll, Olivia Flowers, Leva Bonaparte, Craig Conover, Shep Rose, Kathryn Calhoun Dennis, Naomi Olindo, Venita Aspen, Taylor Ann Green Credit: Stephanie Diani/Bravo

Naomie reconnected with her high school friend Venita Aspen upon returning, and the two met up to play tennis. "Craig and I will always be a big part of each other's lives, you know?" Naomie told Venita. "And listen, we saw each other in Vegas, we saw each other in Charleston, that's all there is to say."

During a call with Leva Bonaparte, Naomie admitted that she "met up" with ex Craig Conover in Las Vegas.

Meanwhile, Craig made his relationship with Summer House's Paige DeSorbo exclusive, telling the cameras, "Things are going really well. I couldn't be happier."

But Craig didn't feel as content in his friendships with Austen Kroll and Shep Rose.

"I don't have that many friends right now," Craig admitted when John Pringle stopped by Craig's Sewing Down South store.

SOUTHERN CHARM -- Season:8 Credit: Stephanie Diani/Bravo

Craig said he felt that Shep couldn't be happy for his success with the store and that Austen "started doing this very envious s---."

"Where it started was in the spring, I was newly single because me and Natalie broke up," Craig explained about his last relationship, which ended shortly after he appeared on Winter House in early 2021. "So now it's summer, I've been hanging out with Paige, but we're not exclusive. And I had, like, rebounded with Natalie, which only happened twice, and I told Austen about it — but what Austen didn't know is I called Paige and told her."

Austen then tried to weaponize that information against Craig when the guys got into a fight during one of Paige's visits down South.

"Austen got mad at me and just looks at Paige and he's like says 'Why don't I just tell Paige you f---ed Natalie the other night?'" Craig continued. "And Paige goes, 'I already know that.' Like, what a f---ing friend. And he felt so dumb. And Paige was like, 'Dude why are you friends with this guy?'"

Because of that, Craig said he no longer confided in Austen. "I don't trust him," Craig told Pringle.

Craig Conover, Paige DeSorbo LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 19053 -- Credit: Charles Sykes/Getty

PARTY TIME

Kathryn planned a 1930s party to celebrate turning 30. She looked forward to the new decade and felt confident in her new relationship with Chleb Ravenell. The two even moved in together.

"I just feel like it's the first relationship that has moved in steps and at a certain pace," Kathryn said in a confessional. It's been nice to have a little more structure because historically speaking, I have had none."

Kathryn bought Chleb a tie and scarf for the party, which she said she wanted to be an "over-the-top, Gatsby-like production." While getting ready with her makeup artist Chelsea, Kathryn shared that she invited Naomie, even though they fought on social media. Kathryn also said Craig confirmed that to her that he and Naomie hooked up in Vegas.

"He acted like if Paige wasn't coming, Naomie would try and take him home," Kathryn told Chelsea. "So it sounds like she's still got feelings and maybe doesn't know that he's exclusive with Paige."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

While getting ready with Venita and Leva, Naomie told them she and Craig "had like a very, very deep love for each other, the biggest love I've had in my life, and it doesn't just go away."

But when Naomie arrived at Kathryn's Great Katsby Party, she felt anything but love from the birthday girl. "It's very clear that I am getting the 'f--- you' look," Naomie said.

Austen brought newcomer Olivia Flowers, who moved back to South Carolina from Los Angeles to be with her parents during the pandemic, and found himself enjoying a "low-stress" night — until ex Madison LeCroy showed up.

"I don't care if she's here," Austen claimed. But Olivia cared. "We shouldn't be going on or first date and be talking about homegirl," she told the cameras.

RELATED VIDEO: Craig Conover Dishes on His Relationship with Paige DeSorbo Formed on Winter House

GREAT CONFRONTATIONS

Austen, Craig and Shep stepped outside to chat about the unexpected exes showing up.

Shep brought up Craig's time in Vegas with Naomie, and Craig confirmed — to Austen's surprise — that they hooked up. "I was telling Shep it never happened, I was telling everyone," Austen said to Craig, whom he called a "good liar."

Craig said he didn't want to tell Austen because he worried "you'd tell everyone." Craig also brought up his concerns with Shep. "You can't step foot in my store without getting angry," he said.

"What man hangs around retail stores that sell pillows?" Shep wondered to the cameras.

Craig didn't want to continue the conversation and got up and returned to the party inside. But Kathryn had enough of her celebration and wanted to leave because she thought Naomie and Venita were ignoring her.

"My greeting was not meant to be awkward," Kathryn said to Naomie. "I think it was just me as an awkward person, but I feel definitely hurt by you."

Naomie felt hurt, too. "You tried to ruin a good person's family," she said of Kathryn speculating about Jason Wimberly cheating on former cast mate Cameran Eubanks.

Naomie Olindo. and Kathryn Dennis Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty (2)

"You made me feel a type of way through a really f---ing hard time in my life that you're not considerate of you f---ing petty little bitch," Kathryn responded.

Leva tried to mediate, but Kathryn screamed of Naomie, "She's so fake."

At that point, Kathryn really wanted to leave. "I'm ready to go, this is going to be the last time I f---ing say it," she said. But Chleb preferred to stay at the party, which made Kathryn ask, "What you're going to stay at my party?!"

Craig tried to get Kathryn to stay, but she had her mind made up, telling him, "I'm so over this. I'm done."

While her boyfriend tried to calm down Kathryn, Paige took in the Charleston experience.

"I thought your whole shtick was that you guys are polite," Paige remarked of Southern culture. See, in New York we're just like, 'F--- you,' and then we walk away."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.