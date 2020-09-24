Southern Charm Season 7 Trailer Tackles White Privilege, Kathryn's Drinking & Thomas' Baby

Kathryn Dennis appears to be at the center of most of the drama as the cast also grapples with the COVID-19 pandemic

The Southern Charm crew is bringing the drama like never before.

PEOPLE has the exclusive first look at the hit Bravo show’s explosive season 7 trailer, which finds the cast struggling to navigate relationships and friendships amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and national reckoning with racism.

The trailer opens with what appears to be the end of Austen Kroll and Madison LeCroy's on-off relationship.

"You and I need to go our separate ways," LeCroy tells Kroll on the phone. Later in the trailer, she taunts him, calling him a "beta bitch."

"Are you serious right now?" he shoots back.

But a breakup is the least of this group's problems. The coronavirus pushes some of the cast to the limit, with Shep Rose admitting that "the quarantine has just been tough" and hinting that someone in their circle "tested positive" for the viral infection.

Of course, longtime cast member Kathryn Dennis appears to be at the center of most of the drama.

In one scene, Dennis — who started drinking again nearly three years after going to rehab — is seen taking a shot.

"Oh my god, what is she doing? She's off the wagon!" Dennis mockingly says of herself.

And while Dennis' ex Thomas Ravenel may no longer be on the show, his name is still on the tip of everyone's tongue this season after news breaks that he's having another child.

"Thomas got a girl pregnant and she's having the baby," Dennis reveals. (Ravenel and ex-girlfriend Heather Mascoe welcomed son Jonathan Jackson in July.)

But it's newcomer Leva Bonaparte who stirs the pot the most when she takes Dennis to task over her "white privilege."

"Kathryn, you've spent your entire life living in a bubble of white privilege," she says, later openly supporting the removal of a public statue of one of Dennis' "proud enslaver" ancestors.

Bonaparte also confronts Dennis when she's accused of racism for using a monkey emoji when talking to black radio show host Tamika Gadsden. (Dennis previously apologized for the racially insensitive incident, acknowledging that "using a monkey emoji in my text was offensive.")

"When I first saw the monkey emoji I was just like 'what the hell, Kathryn,'" Bonaparte tells her.

"In my heart, I know I'm the furthest thing from racist," Dennis replies.

Season 7 also features Craig Conover and another newcomer, John Pringle, who appears to make a move on LeCroy.