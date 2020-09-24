Southern Charm: Meet Leva Bonaparte and John Pringle, the New Cast Members in Season 7

Southern Charm is back — and with a new season full of drama comes a set of fresh faces.

On Oct. 29, season 7 of the hit Bravo reality series will return with veterans Craig Conover, Kathryn Dennis, Austen Kroll, and Shep Rose. Joining them as full-time cast members are newcomers Leva Bonaparte and John Pringle, plus Madison LeCroy, who was a "friend" on season 6.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Charleston Grand Dame Patricia Altschul, her son Whitney Sudler-Smith and friend of the group Danni Baird will also be back.

As seen in PEOPLE's exclusive look at the trailer, season 7 will cover Kroll and LeCroy's rollercoaster relationship, Dennis' decision to drink again after years of sobriety and her reaction to ex Thomas Ravenel fathering a child with another woman. This all happens against the backdrop of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and national reckoning with racism, which hits home as Bonaparte supports removing a statue of John C. Calhoun, a vice president who supported slavery — and Dennis' ancestor.

Read Bonaparte, Pringle and LeCroy's Bravo biographies below:

Image zoom Leva Bonaparte John Valkos/Bravo

Leva Bonaparte

Admittedly a bit complicated, Bonaparte’s life is one of culturally-diverse experiences. She is Persian and was born in India, but spent her years growing up in Canada and Bolivia. She began traveling to the Deep South after her family’s multi-national business expanded into Charleston 18 years ago. It was there that she met her husband Lamar, a Charleston native with whom she shares a 2-year old son. Aside from being mom and dad, she and Lamar are also business partners dominating the Charleston nightlife and hospitality scene. This season, Bonaparte is on a quest to alter the social landscape of her adopted hometown, advocating for a “new south” that embraces her family’s varied culture and promises a brighter future. After years of mingling with the charmers in the same social circles, she does not shy away from tough conversations with her friends and unapologetically calls them out in the hope of shifting their perspectives.

Image zoom John Pringle John Valkos/Bravo

John Pringle

A seventh-generation Charleston native, Pringle attended the University of Georgia, where he became good friends with Shep, and remains an avid Bulldogs fan to this day. After college, he left for NYC to learn the family commodity business firsthand. His life in the city inspired his passion for songwriting, which led to the release of his first LP “Strange Points of View.” Pringle went on to record two EPs – “Midnight Mass on the Williamsburg Bridge” and “Simple Act” – and toured extensively behind them. Though his music led him down a transient path, he feels his life truly began in Los Angeles with the birth of his first son, Quinn, and younger son, Asher, who arrived 16 months later. Though his marriage to ex-wife Heidi was short-lived, they remain friends who co-parent to the best of their abilities. New opportunities bring Pringle back to Charleston this year, as he looks to return the family business to the place where the Pringles have long-thrived. He still enjoys playing music and hopes to perform live shows now that he is home.

Image zoom Madison LeCroy John Valkos/Bravo

Madison LeCroy

Born in Greenville, South Carolina, LeCroy has experienced everything that the low country has to offer. She attended the Carolina College of Hair Design at a young age to pursue her passion for hair and makeup artistry. After years spent moving up the ranks, she is now the most sought-after hair and makeup artist in Charleston. She currently owns a thriving downtown salon and has her sights set on expanding the space and giving life to her vision. Though LeCroy values her career and has enjoyed much success in the beauty industry, there is nothing more important to her than being a mother to her 8-year-old son Hudson. When she is not working, she and her son can be found fishing, working on school projects, and watching his favorite movies. He is her biggest fan and her goal in life is to guide him toward becoming a great man. This season, she finds herself at a crossroad in her relationship with Austen, which is only made more complicated by her butting heads with Shep. The new season will also see Pringle get caught up in a debate with the guys about bro-code when he shows interest in LeCroy.