Kathryn Dennis Cries About Thomas Ravenel's Potential Jail Time in New Southern Charm Trailer

Southern Charm is back this May for another dose of delicious drama, and PEOPLE has the exclusive first look at the hit Bravo show’s explosive season 6 trailer.

Cast members Kathryn Dennis, Shep Rose, Cameran Eubanks, Craig Conover, Austen Kroll, and Chelsea Meissner are all featured again for another season, with Conover’s ex Naomie Olindo and former guest Eliza Limehouse joining the cast full time.

Thomas Ravenel may not be back, but his on-again, off-again girlfriend Ashley Jacobs will be making a surprise appearance or two.

The controversial star drops in on one group event, shocking the cast. “Ahhh!” screams Meissner, when she lays eyes on Jacobs.

Of course, Jacobs stirred up major drama during season 5, feuding openly with Dennis, Thomas’ ex (and mother of his two kids, daughter Kensington Calhoun, 5, and son St. Julien Rembert, 3). In one of their more heated exchanges, Jacobs questioned Dennis’ motherhood, something Eubanks brings up to Jacobs in the season 6 trailer.

“You called Kathryn an egg donor!” Eubanks says.

Dennis herself never appears to talk to Jacobs directly, but she is looking on with the rest of the cast as Jacobs is removed from a party as she tries to confront socialite (and the matriarch of Charleston) Patricia Altschul.

“Patricia, the truth will come out!” Jacobs says, later telling a friend, “Yeah, I’m calling the cops.”

It’s a unexpected scene, considering that Jacobs had told fans in November she wouldn’t be coming back to Southern Charm. Before that, she told PEOPLE she wanted a second chance to let viewers see a different side to her since she apologized publicly to Dennis for her part in their beef.

“I wish they had the decency to contact me and give me a chance. Because I would like to have a redemption story, the same way Kathryn [Dennis] did,” Jacobs said. “I’m not going to fight and I’m not going to play dirty. I’m going to smile and be nice. I never had the chance to do that on the show because I was so wrapped up in Thomas’ drama. I was the villain, but people tuned in to watch. I’d like to give viewers the chance to see another side of me.”

Dennis appears to be unbothered by all of this. This season, she’s managing a new house, a new sense of self, a new boyfriend and new rumors that she’s hooked up again with ex Whitney Sudler Smith — all while finding her place at the top of the social hierarchy, next to Patricia.

It’s not all smooth sailing. Ravenel may be out of Southern Charm‘s camera’s eye, but Dennis must still engage with him in a bitter custody battle off-screen.

Three years ago, Dennis lost custody of the children and entered rehab after she failed a drug test, testing positive for marijuana. Ravenel was awarded full custody that same year, but Dennis has since earned back 50/50 custody. In October, she filed documents in Charleston seeking to obtain primary custody of the two children. They’re still working out an agreement in the courts.

Amid it all, Ravenel was arrested and charged with assault and battery in the second degree (he has denied all the allegations).

Though things are tense between the two, Dennis appears to want Ravenel around for their kids’ sake in the season 6 trailer. “If he goes in jail, I’ll be a single mom,” she says through tears. “It’s just overwhelming.”

As she figures that out, the rest of the Southern Charm gang have their own set of obstacles.

Eubanks — who welcomed her first child, Palmer Corrine Wimberly, in November 2017 — has come to accept her new life as a mother, but is still trying to find a work-life balance that allows her to keep her edge.

After heartbreak, Conover has thrown himself work, with a renewed sense of self (and a personal assistant to keep him on track). Rose is also focused on some new responsibility, as a puppy dad to a new dog named Little Craig.

The rest of the bunch — Kroll, Meissner, and Olindo — are all in new relationships, and tackling what comes with that.

And Limehouse? She’s trying to find her place in the group, especially when her past alliance with Jacobs come to light.

Southern Charm season 6 premieres May 15 (8 p.m. ET) on Bravo.