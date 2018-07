If Southern Charm has taught us anything through the years it’s that there’s often more drama among the guys than among the women on the show. This rang true when law-school grad (or so we thought at the time) Craig Conover felt BFF Shep broke bro code after he hooked up with Kathryn, all while knowing Craig had his eye on the 21-year old. Tensions also arose when Craig slut-shamed Kathryn at dinner when he said Thomas’ newest girlfriend had slept with three of the men in the group in the span of a few weeks. Craig ended up apologizing to Kathryn in episode 8 and became her biggest champion.