Southern Charm Savannah's Most Eligible Bachelor Daniel Eichholz Is Single & His DMs Are 'Wild'

Daniel Eichholz wants a wife and kids of his own one day. But he’s got a few DMs to answer first.

The 32-year-old reality star is Southern Charm Savannah‘s most eligible bachelor, the only guy on the show seemingly not involved in a back-and-forth battle with an ex. And he’d like to keep it that way for now.

“I am single and I like being single,” Eichholz tells PEOPLE. “You know, I want to have a girlfriend. I want to have a wife and a family — three, four, five kids — I’ve always dreamt of that. But I spend a lot of time on work these days, and I need to figure out a way to learn how to balance before I can ever really be in a relationship. So at this moment, I really am working on me.”

He’s also working on finding “the right girl,” something that’s been challenging in the limited dating pool surrounding him.

“It’s been hard to find a girl in Savannah who matches who I am,” Eichholz says. “Someone who really speaks to my heart. I don’t think I connect as well with the southern culture, as more the California or even New York culture. I’m very fast-paced and a little less traditional. That’s been tough.”

In the meanwhile, there’s been an ever-growing number of women sliding into Eichholz’s direct messages.

“The DMs are pretty wild,” he jokes, somewhat embarrassed. “I’ve definitely got some decent pics. There’s been some unsolicited nudes and everything.”

“I didn’t expect it, either.” he adds. “You go to bed, you wake up the next morning with 40 DMs — some saying some crazy s— with pictures and stuff. I didn’t expect that. I didn’t think through what I was getting into.”

If Eichholz sounds naive, that’s because he never anticipated Southern Charm Savannah would make it to Bravo. “Honestly, we didn’t believe it was even going to happen,” he recalls. “We kind of went along with it decided we’d rather do it and see what it’s going to be like than say no and wonder what it would have been.”

Early on, Eichholz put a call into Southern Charm stars Shep Rose and Austen Kroll — both of whom he did not know before the show.

“I took it upon myself to reach out to Shep and Austen, being like, ‘Hey, can we hang out? I want to come out and pick your brain a bit. I want to learn,’ ” Eichholz says. “We met up and we definitely have a lot of similarities, Shep especially. We both like to have fun and have loud personalities. He’s a good time. It’s been helpful for me to see his role and see what worked and what didn’t. It made me relax and be myself.”

Hagood Coxe and Daniel Eichholz on Southern Charm Savannah Marcus Ingram/Bravo

The show eventually premiered, propelling Eichholz into the spotlight and bringing a new challenge in his life: dating on camera.

Though he feels “oddly comfortable” filming, Eichholz has learned the dates who have made it on air with him don’t often feel the same way at first.

“I can very quickly tune the cameras out and be myself, but I want to make sure the women around me are as comfortable and I think that’s difficult,” he explains. “I try to talk them through that and say, ‘Be real, be yourself, and I promise it will work out in the end. You can trust me.’ ”

“It definitely helps to have one drink,” he continues. “You can breathe and forget about it a bit. I mean, the cameras aren’t seven inches from your face. The lights are the bigger problem. It takes a second to pretend they’re all not there.”

After working for almost a decade at his family law firm, Eichholz has started his own company called Get Cases, which connects future clients with attorneys across the country. “It’s something I really enjoy,” he reveals. “I love it.”

“We take the marketing side out of it for attorneys so attorneys can focus on being lawyers,” says Eichholz, who used to sign cases (among other jobs) while he was working with his father and brother. “We allow these claimants, who have claims against pharmaceutical manufacturers, to bring their cases in the hands of the right attorneys. And a lot of times don’t know they have a claim — they’ve ben in the hospital for metal poisoning, they’ve been sick for years, and we make them aware of their legal rights and connect them with the right lawyer to help them pursue their case.”

And while he’s not a lawyer himself, he’s worked so long in the industry that he doesn’t mind if people thinks he is.

“I get it all the time,” Eichholz jokes. “I feel like a lawyer. I may actually take the bar, just ’cause everyone thinks I’m a lawyer. This way, I can just not correct them!”

Southern Charm Savannah airs Mondays at 10 p.m. ET on Bravo.