Naomie Olindo Tells Venita Aspen to 'Shut Up' for Taking Craig Conover's Side: 'So Much for Loyalty'

After the explosive dinner on St. Simons Island, the Southern Charm stars headed back to their villa to drink more on Thursday's episode.

Whitney Sudler-Smith and Naomie Olindo made out, then Whitney came down on Shep Rose for how he acted toward girlfriend Taylor Ann Green.

"You need to treat her better," Whitney said.

Shep didn't want to hear it. "At the end of the day, you're punished for your kindnesses," he said.

In the other room, Taylor, Olivia Flowers and Austen Kroll listened in on Whitney and Shep's conversation and played a drinking game in which they would drink every time they heard someone say "crazy" or "happy."

"I love Taylor, that's all you need to know," Shep continued to Whitney. "I'm happy as f---, man."

When the conversation dissipated, Shep overheard the group telling Naomie and Whitney about the drinking game.

"I'm sick of people attacking me," Shep whispered to Taylor.

Taylor advised Shep to pray.

"I can't with these two whispering to each other," said Austen, who'd been sitting next to them.

Cindy Ord/NBC

That incited a fight between Shep and Austen.

"Taylor, listen to me, I love you," Austen said, doing his best Shep impression.

"I can't believe I'm sharing oxygen with you," Shep shouted at Austen.

Whitney tried to get both of them to "shut the f--- up."

"Trying to help the two of them is more trouble than it's worth," Austen decided in an on-camera interview.

THE MORNING AFTER

Austen recapped the evening to Craig Conover the next day. "It's like Britney Spears' dad controlling her life," the Trop Hop beer creator said of Taylor and Shep's relationship.

Shep knew how everyone felt about his relationship.

"Everybody thinks that I'm bad for you," he said to Taylor.

Taylor didn't want to keep dealing with this situation.

"My best advice to you is just to set your ego aside and just say, 'Guys, I have admitted that I can be rough around the edges and that I'm willing and working and wanting to change,'" she suggested.

Shep, Whitney and Naomie proceeded to spend the day playing golf while the rest of the group went shrimping. "My ass is not going on a boat stuck there with Craig all day," Naomie said to the cameras.

On the boat, Olivia brought up the dinner situation to Craig and wondered why he and Naomie still harbored such tension.

"I hated her because of the way she put me down in front of people," Craig explained.

The Charm-ers shotgunned beers and hard seltzers before returning to land.

ANOTHER DISASTROUS DINNER

While everyone got ready for a banquet dinner, Shep asked Whitney about the status of his relationship with Naomie. Whitney said they didn't put a label on it, but he couldn't get over Craig and Naomie's lingering issues.

"He keeps harping on it," Whitney said.

Craig and Austen beat everyone to dinner, so they sipped on cocktails while everyone arrived. Taylor asked Craig what he was drinking and he informed her it was a vodka on the rocks with a blue cheese olives.

Admiring Crag's drink — and calling back to the conversation that caused drama the previous night — Shep asked, "Have you ever been in food and beverage, Craig?

"I'd be so relieved if someone just said they were pregnant," Craig said, hoping to break the tension and not revisit an old argument.

"You told them?" Olivia said to Austen in an attempt to provide comedic relief. Olivia quickly cleared up that she was not actually pregnant.

Naomie wondered what put Craig in a better mood "because you're, like, so sweet tonight."

Craig figured he used up all his anger for the trip. "I don't know, I blew my load at last night's dinner," he said, acknowledging, "I guess that's not the appropriate term."

The Pillow Talk: What's Wrong with My Sewing? author added, "Forgiving people is the power."

Craig Conover Instagram

Naomie told Craig he should apologize to her because "last night, you were not civil with me."

This reopened the whole argument from the previous evening.

"I will work on being kinder and I'm sorry, but at the table when you told me how to act in a restaurant, my ex-girlfriend's not…," Craig said before Naomie cut in to insist she "never" told Craig "how to act at a restaurant."

"I should never yell at you or do anything like that, but at the end of the day we probably shouldn't interact too much because like, you're in my past," Craig said to Naomie.

Venita Aspen decided to chime in: "Can you just acknowledge that that just bothered him?"

Naomie was stunned, and Venita doubled down. "I do think it might be helpful if we just acknowledge his feelings right now," the influencer added.

"Venita, shut up!" Naomie responded.

Craig had enough. "This is why I don't hang out with you because this is not who I want to be," he said to Naomie. "This brings me to a level that I don't like. So you guys can enjoy your dinner together, I'm going to go back to the villa. I don't want to act like Shep and yell at f---ing girls, I just want to go home."

Craig left, but the argument between Venita and Naomie continued.

Bravo

Naomie told Venita she thought Venita took Craig's side and she "really didn't appreciate that."

"Don't talk to me 'cause I don't talk to people who disrespect me," Venita said to Naomie.

Shep and Austen left to find Craig and bring him pudding and dessert wine that he missed out on. The ladies recapped at their villa.

"What happened tonight, it's not a good feeling," Naomie said to the group.

Venita insisted she didn't mean to take sides. "We needed to calm down at the table," she said.

But Naomie still felt blindsided by her friend of 10 years. "So much for loyalty," she said later in a confessional.

Southern Charm airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.