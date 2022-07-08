Also in Thursday's episode, Craig Conover and Austen Kroll met to address the strain on their friendship

Southern Charm's Kathryn Dennis 'Can't Keep Trying' and Splits from Chleb Ravenell After a Year

Speaking on the phone to girlfriend Paige DeSorbo, Craig admitted he didn't know what to do about "this Austen situation."

"I don't even know if I want to be friends with him anymore," Craig said.

Paige advised Craig that "the day he stops having your back is the day you should stop being friends with him." Ultimately, she encouraged Craig to talk to his best friend.

SHEP'S SCARE OF A LIFETIME

Over drinks at a brewery, John Pringle and Shep Rose discussed the strain on Craig and Austen's relationship, too. "You still have to foster your friendships," Shep told Pringle. "I don't care where you are in life."

Shep added that he hoped Craig and Austen would patch things up and decided he'd invite them over for a barbecue to help them reconnect. Shep also told Pringle that his girlfriend Taylor Ann Green had a pregnancy scare.

"She said she was late and for like three, four days I was like, 'F---, this is it!'" Shep said. "But fortunately it was a false alarm and I'm happy."

Pringle said he waited until he was 35 to have kids, but Shep viewed parenthood as "your life is done."

"Things are great, so why screw with something if it's going well?" Shep wondered.

Meanwhile, Taylor went shopping with Shep's pregnant cousin Marcie Hobbs to help pick out baby essentials. Taylor recounted the pregnancy scare to Marcie, saying that she didn't mind that it turned out to be a false alarm because she'd prefer to be married before having a child.

Since Shep didn't want those things, though, Taylor knew she may have to move on eventually. "At some point I'm going to want to think about something serious and it's like if he can't quite get there to have a family and get married, have kids, I'd just be like, alright, unfortunately were probably have to separate ways," Taylor told Marcie.

WATER UNDER THE BRIDGE?

Craig called Austen and asked if he wanted to talk, so they decided to meet at the Pitt Street Bridge.

Craig opened by saying he "feels like there's a disconnect" between him and Austen.

"I'm just not sure like why you're like pushing me away from you," Austen said.

Craig said that "it feels like you're trying to tear me down," but Austen disagreed. "I feel like I am like a major f---ing champion of you, Craig, so that makes no sense to me," he replied.

Craig said he didn't like what he heard from ex Naomie Olindo about the conversation she had with Austen in which he asked about the timeline of their hookups. "I don't care if you slept with her 100 times, but you told me that didn't happen," Austen said. "I felt like an outsider, and it made me look stupid."

Ultimately, Austen conceded that he shouldn't have poked his nose into Craig and Naomie's business, but he still told Craig that he felt "you've been a s----y friend to me," adding, "You use a friendship for when it's convenient for you."

Craig asked why Austen felt that way. "When you were single and you didn't want to be alone and [we] hung out so much, and then you find a girlfriend, you kind of bail," Austin explained.

Craig said he stepped away from the friendship because he didn't want to hang out with someone who "keeps throwing me under the bus." Austen said he didn't want to be that kind of friend, and they agreed to rekindle the friendship.

"Let's just be nice to each other and kind and keep moving forward," Craig said.

They sealed the deal with a high five.

AN UNEXPECTED ENGAGEMENT

Back on good terms, Craig and Austen headed to Shep's barbecue. Craig brought rum because he found out that Austen's ex-girlfriend Madison LeCroy planned to announce her engagement on Amazon Live.

And she did exactly that. "What a poor bastard he is — to a life of servitude with f---ing Medusa." Austen said of Madison's fiancé Brett.

Craig assured, "There is a 1 percent chance it makes it to the altar," and Shep joked, "How dare she ruin my barbecue?"

Madison answered a fan question about whether any of her exes had reached out congratulate her by saying that the only ex she cared about was the father of her son.

"Everything that she does is a subtle little jab at me, that's her whole thing," Austen said. "As if I need any more reason to not have her in my life."

ANOTHER TOUGH CONVERSATION

At the encouragement of Chleb's mom, Kathryn welcomed him back to their apartment with a homecooked meal after five days apart following their fight.

"I thought Chleb was going to be my forever person, but now it's like, I don't know," Kathryn said to the cameras. "I feel like he has one foot in, one foot out."

Chleb told Kathryn, "I want to come back home. I love you."

But Kathryn had her reservations. "I've got a lot going on and I feel like you lack empathy for what I'm going through," she said, referring to custody battle with Thomas Ravenel.

"You don't care about my feelings," Chleb countered, before saying he still wanted to talk things through. "Honestly, I'm trying to make it work."

Kathryn didn't know if she could get there. "Over the past several days, I've just thought a lot about what I need and what I have not been getting in this relationship," she told Chleb. "Like, I feel like you're emotionally unavailable. I've been in relationships with emotionally unavailable people, and I haven't seen you taking the steps to fulfill the role that I would like someone to fill."

Chleb said he found it challenging to step into that role, not least of which because Kathryn's custody battle "makes me pull back" from the relationship. "I didn't know what I was getting into before dating you," he said. "Like three months into our relationship, you threw the kids straight on me."

Kathryn responded by saying that if Chleb felt emotionally overwhelmed, then "maybe you should just not be in a relationship."

"I can't keep trying if I don't feel like you're trying," she continued. "I never pictured what the moment would be like when we really like went our separate ways, but I really think that's the best thing for you and for me."

"Damn," Chleb replied before gathering his things and leaving behind a tearful Kathryn.

