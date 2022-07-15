Southern Charm's Kathryn Dennis Calls Venita Aspen 'Very Condescending' at Her Garden Party

Venita wondered why Madison LeCroy invited Kathryn and newcomer Olivia Flowers to their joint birthday party in Thursday's episode

"You haven't ever really said like, you know, 'If things were to ever happen, like, you can trust in me and you can trust me to be there and you can trust me to be faithful and be supportive,'" Taylor told Shep.

Shep questioned, "Where do you think I'm going? What do you think I'm doing?"

Taylor thought Shep might not want the same things out of life as her. "If I was pregnant, I would want the rightful steps to be taken, which would be marriage," she said in an on-camera interview. "But I don't know how much he would step up to the bat, which is really s----y."

Shep admitted to Taylor that he probably wouldn't want to get married if he felt forced, saying, "The minute you tell me I need to do something a certain way, I will do the exact opposite."

Taylor wondered what would happen if she decided she did want marriage and kids, and Shep decided they'd "cross that bridge when we come to it."

THE AFTERMATH OF KATHRYN AND CHLEB'S SPLIT

After going their separate ways following more than one year of dating, Kathryn Dennis and Chleb Ravenell filled their loved ones in on what happened.

"After my party, we got in a really big fight and he left and was gone for six days," Kathryn recalled to Olivia Flowers over sushi. "I invited him over to dinner so he could hear what I needed. I was trying to open up to him about some issues in our relationship. It didn't go over so well."

Kathryn felt like Chleb couldn't open up to her. "Whenever I would open up to him — I mean, he's an athlete. He's very much like, no emotions. He's been told his whole life, 'Don't feel your emotions,' basically," she continued.

Chleb lamented the issue with his cousin Chelsie. "I really don't want to break it off the way we broke it off," Chleb told Chelsie. "But like, when I talk to her I have a hard time showing my emotion."

In an on-camera interview, Chleb confessed to missing Kathryn. "I miss her being close to me, her warmth. Hugging her, kissing her," he said. "I mean, I love her."

GARDEN OF EMOTIONS

Madison LeCroy and Venita Aspen threw a joint, girls-only garden party to celebrate their birthdays, and unbeknownst to Venita, Madison invited Kathryn and Olivia. Venita learned this when she showed up to the garden and saw Kathryn and Olivia's names on place settings.

Before the guests arrived, Venita asked Madison why she invited Kathryn and Olivia.

"I mean, I was invited to her party," recently engaged Madison said. "And I don't really know Olivia that much, but I figured Kathryn would want her there."

Taylor and Shep's cousin Marcie Hobbs arrived first and gushed over Madison's engagement. Then Leva Bonaparte showed up and admired the ring. Naomie Olindo did the same thing when she got there, making Venita feel like the party was more about Madison's engagement than their birthdays.

Still, Venita wanted to try to build a bridge with Kathryn and asked Leva for advice. "You seem to have figured things out with Kathryn. How do I walk into that space?" Venita asked Leva.

Leva supported Venita having a conversation with Kathryn. "There's still stuff on your heart," Leva acknowledged. "Heal it up."

Venita hugged Kathryn and Olivia when they arrived, and Naomie approached Kathryn as well. While Kathryn and Naomie hugged, the mother of two said to the cameras, "F--- that bitch."

Naomie wanted to talk to Olivia about what went down at her welcome back party when Olivia seemed to take Kathryn's side. "With Kathryn, there's so much unexplained history there that you couldn't have known," Naomie said. "Especially if you only have, you know, there's three sides to everything."

Olivia tried to explain herself. "That's what I was trying to make clear, and I didn't get a chance to say it," she told Naomie. "I'm not coming in on sides, it was simply a, 'she's being spoken about, she's not at the party.' It's just out of decency."

Naomie appreciated that. "I respect that," she responded. "I also respect like that you didn't back down on your point even though it probably was a lot."

Olivia decided, "I'm happy for us to move forward from it."

But Olivia remained wary of Naomie and the others. "Do I trust her and the rest of the group? No," Olivia told the cameras.

Meanwhile, Kathryn chatted with Leva and Venita about the innocence of children. "They raise kids with the same problems and unfortunately, our system works against changing that," Kathryn said.

Venita speculated about whether Kathryn tried to avoid passing along her bad habits to her kids. "In that moment of anger that you had with She Who Should Not be Named, you say like the system and how we can't teach our kids that, as someone who gets to know you better, you don't teach your kids that," Venita said.

Kathryn found Venita's statement unclear. "Teach your kids what?" she asked.

"You don't teach your kids that using that emoji to describe the individual is appropriate," Venita clarified, referencing when Kathryn used a monkey emoji in a conversation with a Black person.

Kathryn assured that she didn't teach her kids that. "Absolutely not," she said. Kathryn and Venita toasted to that.

Patricia Altschul showed up and everyone sat down for lunch. "Remember my motto: eat, drink and remarry," Patricia said to kick off the lunch, adding that she hoped the group could move forward with "no drama and [a] clean slate."

But Leva welcomed the drama. "Obviously there are people who might want to call 'clean slate' amongst the table, but there might be people who have issues at the table so in the spirit of realness, let's like fix it," she said. "'Cause there's like all these big feelings that are being swept under the rug maybe we can address some of them in an environment where we don't get heated. Let's fix it."

Of course, it didn't take long for the environment to heat up.

"Let's have the conversation because I like you two, but I don't know you two," Venita said to Kathryn and Olivia.

Kathryn said she would "love that because I want to present with you, too."

"Can I be present with you second or would you like to go first?" Venita asked.

Kathryn took offense to that question. "What do you mean? Are you my doctor? Is this an appointment?" she said to Venita. "That's, like, very condescending."

Naomie interjected, "You know she didn't mean to …"

Kathryn quickly snapped back at Naomie. "Shut the f--- up, Naomie," she said. "You are not worth my time."

And before the episode ended, Patricia reminded the ladies of their manners: "No f-words please!"

