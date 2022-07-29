Southern Charm's Kathryn Dennis Reunites with Chleb Ravenell: 'There's Slim Pickings in Charleston'

Also in Thursday's episode, Austen Kroll came face to face with ex Madison LeCroy following her engagement

Olivia Flowers and her parents threw an extravagant oyster party on Thursday's Southern Charm, but of course, not everything went pearl-fectly.

First, Craig Conover, Austen Kroll and Shep Rose and helped Austen's parents move out of their house in Charlotte.

"Coming home always put me at ease and the fact that it will no longer be my go-to place is slowly starting to sink in," Austen said in an on-camera interview.

Shep also used the trip to Charlotte as an opportunity to visit his three nieces. Meanwhile, his girlfriend Taylor Ann Green stoped by Olivia's and worried that Shep would never be ready for marriage or kids of his own.

Southern Charm Season 8 - Olivia Flowers Credit: Bravo

"He's even said, 'I don't know if marriage is in the cards for me. I don't see myself holding a baby and burping a baby at 3 in the morning,'" Taylor said. "I hope that changes, selfishly."

Taylor recounted that Shep had strayed in their relationship and said, "If something like were to ever happen again, I'm out."

Southern Charm Season 8 - Taylor Ann Green Credit: Bravo

ONE SHELL OF A PARTY

Olivia also set a boundary before her family's oyster party by calling Venita Aspen to tell the influencer she didn't make the invite list following their drama at the garden party. "I just think it would be fake of me to have you here," Olivia believed.

While one relationship remained damaged, another reconciled: Kathryn Dennis revealed she and Chleb Ravenell got back together.

Chleb Ravenell, Kathryn Dennis Kathryn Dennis and Chleb Ravenell | Credit: Kathryn Dennis/Instagram

"Basically, there's slim pickings in Charleston," Kathryn told the cameras. "And honestly, this is the closest thing to a normal relationship than really what I've ever had and I don't want to let it go so easily."

Kathryn shared her relationship update with Austen at the party's bar, but when Madison LeCroy wandered over for a drink, he bolted. "I'm going to get this drink and make my exit," Austen declared.

Austen questioned why Olivia even invited his ex-girlfriend. "Why is Madison here after all the s--- that I've said to Olivia about her?" he said to the cameras. "Why would you want this person around? You're not going to be friends with my ex."

John Pringle told Austen he should congratulate Madison on her engagement, but he didn't want to.

"There were real feelings there and when she got engaged, it hit me and it really hurt and I didn't know that it would so much," Austen said in an on-camera interview. "The fact that Madison didn't give a s--- enough to tell me that she was getting engaged, it just felt like a big final f--- you."

Madison Lecroy and Austen Kroll Credit: Tommy Garcia/Bravo; John Valkos/Bravo

So instead of extending well wishes to Madison, Austen shotgunned a beer with Craig. Then he confronted Olivia about inviting Madison, telling her, "I felt slighted."

Olivia explained she simply wanted to "coexist" with Madison. "I'm waiting for the day for you not to care about her," she told Austen, complaining that they discussed Madison all throughout their recent dinner date.

A deflated Austen complained to Craig about running into Madison at the party. "This is Charleston. You know no other city has exes everywhere," Craig said. "And there's a never-ending circle of misery."

Speaking of exes, Craig's former girlfriend Naomie Olindo chatted with Chleb about Kathryn.

"Her conversations are just about drama," Chleb lamented.

"So you're feeling overwhelmed?" Naomie asked, to which Chleb said, "Yes."

"I think being around her is f---ing … I don't know," Chleb continued.

Chleb Ravenell and Naomie Olindo Credit: Rodolfo Martinez/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty; Stephanie Diani/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Naomie encouraged Chleb to "be real" and "be honest" with Kathryn.

Chleb said, "I feel like I'm the person here put on this earth that can break her through this s---."

Naomie deduced, "You have a savior complex."

When Chleb and Naomie ended their conversation, he went to Kathryn and complained, "Naomie's a f---ing c---."

"She was trying to basically manipulate me and our conversation," Chleb explained. "And I'm so sorry I said that word."

Kathryn didn't require an apology. "Don't be sorry," the mom of two said. "That's what she is."

But Naomie told Leva Bonaparte, "The things he was saying to me are not things that you transparently say to other people when you are with someone."

"That is grounds for war," Leva warned.

