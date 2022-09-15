'Southern Charm' 's Craig Conover Tells Ex Naomie Olindo She Needs to 'Move On' from Him: 'Just Stop'

Also on Thursday's episode, Taylor Ann Green admitted that "something's going to have to change" with Shep Rose or "I'm going to have to walk away"

By Dana Rose Falcone
Published on September 15, 2022 10:00 PM

On Thursday's episode of Southern Charm, Craig Conover filled in girlfriend Paige DeSorbo about what happened at Patricia Altschul's men's dinner, including that he spilled red wine on her $45,000 couch. Craig also informed Paige that he discovered how Shep Rose had been on dating app Raya while in a relationship with Taylor Ann Green.

Unfortunately for Shep, Taylor also found out about it and told him, "You're a loser for being 40 years old and being on a dating website."

In an on-camera interview, Taylor admitted she "was confused" about her boyfriend using a dating app earlier in their relationship.

"When I saw it I was like, well, why?" she said.

Shep Rose and Taylor Ann Green
Shep Rose and Taylor Ann Green. Taylor Ann Green/Instagram

Despite previously telling Craig he wouldn't deactivate his profile, Shep assured Taylor, "I am off that thing."

Shep didn't appreciate his friends being so critical of his relationship. "I feel like I'm under a microscope," he told the cameras.

So Shep proposed he and Taylor take his friends on a trip to St. Simons Island in hopes of putting their solid relationship on display, and Taylor agreed to it.

RETAIL THERAPY

Austen Kroll and Taylor took a shopping trip ahead of their getaway, and she brought up her issues with Shep.

"I feel like he has built up a lot of walls over time and he's kind of hardened himself," Taylor told Austen. "Like if I call him out on something, he thinks that I'm attacking him."

Austen thought something else might actually be the problem with Shep. "Having walls is like, 'I'm afraid to date a person because of how hurt that I was in my last one and I don't want to open myself up.' It's like, 'That terrifies me.' That's a wall," he said. "Shep being a dickhead is not a wall."

Taylor conceded, "You have a valid point there."

Southern Charm Season 8 - Austen Kroll
Bravo

Taylor also said that she and Shep "are at the beginning of working on things" and defended "what an amazing human he is."

Still, "the way that he talks to you sometimes breaks my f---ing heart and like I just don't like it," Austen said, adding that he "feels like there's no consequences" for Shep.

Taylor knew something needed to be done. "Something's going to have to change here and if it doesn't then I'm going to have to walk away," she told Austen.

CAUSING A SCENE IN ST. SIMONS

In the car on the way to the island, Olivia Flowers confronted Shep about how he treated Taylor.

"We all do things we regret," Shep said. "We are f---ing fallible people."

Shep told Olivia and Austen that moving forward, he wanted Taylor to quit her job so that they could travel together.

"That is so the wrong move," Austen said.

After a round of tennis, the group — which also included Craig, Venita Aspen, Naomie Olindo — headed to dinner at Mullet Bay restaurant.

"You guys have to be better about acknowledging waitresses because everyone's having their own conversations and it's probably making her uncomfortable," Naomie said to everyone after they ordered two rounds of shots and some food.

Craig immediately went on defense and asked Naomie what experience she had working in the food and beverage industry because he bartended for seven years.

Craig Conover, Naomie Olindo
Jason Koerner/Getty; Charles Sykes/Getty

"All I'm saying is, we should acknowledge her because clearly it's like a big group," Naomie said.

Craig hammered home his point. "She challenged how we should act and she's never worked in food and bev," he continued.

Craig stood up and headed to the bar, where he asked some people sitting there if they wanted to take a shot with him.

Southern Charm Season 8 - Whitney Sudler-Smith
Bravo

Whitney Sudler-Smith arrived at dinner, and the gang took more shots at the table.

"Do you know Whitney is hung like a bull?" Austen said to Venita, causing her to fall off her chair laughing.

Craig asked Whitney if he wanted to do another shot. "He's drinking his nuts off," Shep observed.

When they returned to the table, Craig wondered why everyone appeared to be in a sour mood. Naomie told Craig she'd be a lot happier if she hadn't heard from Leva Bonaparte that "you said really mean things about me at the Friendsgiving," referring to the Sewing Down South founder calling her a "crazy ex-girlfriend."

Craig denied that he said anything hurtful. "Just stop," he shouted at Naomie. "Please move on with your f---ing life. Seriously."

Then Craig stormed away from the table again.

Southern Charm airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

