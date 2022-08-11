Craig Conover and Naomie Olindo Get Heated (at a Dog Wedding!) as He Slams Her 'Controlling' Ex

Wedding bells rang for the tiniest members of the Charleston crew on Thursday's Southern Charm.

Patricia Altschul decided that Shep Rose's dog Little Craig needed to marry her pup Peaches after a "violation" took place and Craig needed to "do the honorable thing," according to the socialite.

So Patricia enlisted an event planner and asked Austen Kroll and Madison LeCroy to serve as best man and maid of honor, respectively.

"I know it's silly, but people love weddings, they love dogs," Patricia told the cameras. "And it's an excuse for a party."

Patricia Altschul/Instagram

Shep and his girlfriend Taylor Ann Green readied Little Craig by giving him a bath. Meanwhile, mother of the bride Patricia steadied what she referred to as her "pre-wedding jitters" by sharing a drink with Madison.

Everyone arrived for the ornate affair at Patricia's house, but father of the bride Shep did not feel the sentimentality of the occasion.

"I hate weddings," he said in a confessional interview. "Every frickin' girl has this syndrome that Disney frickin' drilled into them. You know, the Cinderella, the Snow White, the Prince Charming on the horse. And it's screwed up because there's no Prince Charmings. I guarantee you, the more perfect they seem, the more screwed up they are."

Shep Rose/Instagram

Event planner Sarah informed Austen that he'd be standing in line by Madison to make their way to the alter, and Austen called that setup "my nightmare." He also didn't enjoy realizing that Olivia Flowers attended with a blind date who Shep's cousin Marcie Hobbs set her up with.

"It's one of those things where you say you want them to date in the hopes that they don't really go out and date," Austen admitted to the cameras. "And she just did what I told her to do."

Naomie Olindo found herself experiencing some tension with ex Craig Conover at the wedding, too. "I feel awkward around Craig now," she told Madison and Venita Aspen. "I think he's just trying to draw clear boundaries and respect Paige."

RELATED: Craig Conover and Paige DeSorbo 'Play House' as the Southern Charm-er Readies Home for a 'Big Family'

Craig's girlfriend Paige DeSorbo showed up at the cold, rainy wedding in a mini dress, so Naomie insisted Craig offer the Summer House star his jacket.

"What is going through Naomie's head where she thinks that she knows what's best for me and my girlfriend?" Craig asked the cameras. "I don't think she's getting it. Like, this is not respecting boundaries."

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty; Jeff Kravitz/Getty; Amy Sussman/Getty

Craig assured he'd give Paige his jacket — and just in time, as it began to drizzle once the wedding party started to make their entrance to Whitney Sudler-Smith playing "Wedding March" on electric guitar.

But Peaches didn't make it down the aisle without being distracted by Venita's dog Charles.

RELATED VIDEO: Craig Conover Confirms Naomie Olindo's Return to Southern Charm — and How He Played a Role in Bringing Her Back

WEDDING BLUES

After Peaches and Little Craig eventually tied the knot in a quick ceremony, the guests headed inside for cocktails and cake.

Leva Bonaparte encouraged Austen to lock down his relationship with Olivia if he didn't like seeing her with other guys. But then Madison and Venita joined the conversation, and Austen and his ex began bickering.

"I was just wondering why you didn't say hello," Madison asked Austen.

"'Cause there's no reason for us to talk, Madison. There's just not," he replied. "Everything that you do is like a subtle dig at me."

Madison asked Austen for an example, and he cited her comment during her Amazon Live engagement announcement, when she called her her son's father her only ex who mattered.

Speaking of exes, Paige informed Austen that his Winter House fling Ciara Miller came down to Charleston with her and was staying at Craig's house. Austen said he wanted to hang out with Ciara during her visit.

Austen Kroll/Instagram

"To do something purely out of revenge is probably not the right thing to do," Shep said about Austen's choice in an interview.

Naomie ignited more ex drama when she pulled Craig for a private conversation. "The problem is that I feel like when you and I are around each other, sometimes you act a certain way," she told the Sewing Down South owner. "Then other times…"

Craig thought Naomie meant to imply that he acted differently around her when Paige was there.

"The only thing I was trying to ask you is if I make you feel uncomfortable in the way that you made me feel uncomfortable when I was dating Metul," Naomie said.

But Craig didn't appreciate the comparison.

"You left a loving relationship to be with a controlling a--hole who cheated on you," Craig told Naomie. "In the meantime, your boyfriend that loved you for a long time moved on so you can never compare the position that I'm in with a very loving girlfriend with the position you were in."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Southern Charm airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.