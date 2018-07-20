Patricia Altschul hasn’t had any communication with fellow Southern Charm cast member Thomas Ravenel in a while — and that’s likely not going to change anytime soon.

Opening up about her relationship with former friend Ravenel — who is currently under investigation by South Carolina police for allegedly raping his kids’ nanny (Ravenel has denied the accusations) — Altschul revealed that she’s had “absolutely no communication” with either him or his girlfriend Ashley Jacobs recently.

“I have not spoken to him since the finale. I’ve had no communication — I did block him and Ashley,” she said during an interview on Reality Checked with Amy Phillips on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy.

The 77-year-old reality star said her decision to distance herself from the pair stemmed from “something that he and Ashley did to somebody else that I disapproved of,” which she described as “uncalled for” and “unfair.”

“It’s being litigated right now, which I can’t even talk about. But I have had no communication, no phone calls, and they’re blocked,” she remarked, adding that her son Whitney Sudler-Smith has also stayed away from the couple.

Altschul went on to share that Ravenel’s actions made her rethink their relationship — especially in regards to how much trust she placed in his claims about ex Kathryn Dennis, with whom he shares two children: Kensie, 4, and Saint, 2½.

“It made me think all those things he told me about her weren’t necessarily true,” she remarked, explaining that she decided to maintain her distance from Dennis after the mother of two got back from rehab because Ravenel told her “she was still doing drugs.”

“But the fact of the matter is, she was passing drug tests,” Altschul added. “From what I was told, she would have drug tests every three weeks. And then when Ashley came on the scene, he was making her have drug tests three times a week.”

Explaining why Dennis wasn’t invited to the baby shower Altschul threw for fellow cast member Cameran Eubanks in 2017, the reality star again claimed that Ravenel was responsible.

“Thomas was telling me, ‘Oh, she’s still on drugs. She’s sleeping with her drug dealer.’ All of that is untrue. And that’s why I didn’t invite her — because I personally abhor the use of drugs,” she added.

Opening up about her subsequent renewed friendship with Dennis, Altschul revealed she has a “tremendous” amount of admiration for her because “she had had a wonderful redemption story.”

In fact, on Friday, Altschul shared a photo of the pair sitting on a couch, watching the Southern Charm reunion together.

