Watch Southern Charm's Patricia Altschul Crash a Weather Report During Hurricane Florence

Patricia Altschul: Grand dame of Charleston, Bravo star and … meteorologist?

The Southern Charm star found herself doing a very different kind of TV on Thursday: the weather report.

“When you find yourself unexpectedly doing the @weatherchannel with @tevinwooten,” she captioned a video of herself with Weather Channel meteorologist Tevin Wooten.

“We’re talking about Hurricane Florence,” Wooten says in the clip. “Hopefully it comes nowhere near Charleston, but are you prepared, just in case?”

“I’m prepared, totally prepared,” Altschul says. “Locked and loaded, everything.”

The 77-year-old socialite, who has recurred on the show since the first season along with her son Whitney Sudler-Smith, has chosen to remain in the city as the Category 2 hurricane whirls toward the Carolina coast, kicking back in her mansion with her cat and five dogs despite repeated warnings to evacuate from officials.

“Batten down the hatches,” she tweeted Wednesday, showing video of the protections she’s set in place for her home. “House on lockdown… shutters wired over plywood, generator inspected, pool water lowered, cars in parking garage, supplies bought, pets accounted for. Bring it on.”

Altschul doesn’t appear to be the only Southern Charm star hanging around. Naomie Olindo also seems to be staying in Charleston, though Austen Kroll, Kathryn Dennis and Shep Rose have fled the coastline.

