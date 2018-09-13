Southern Charm's Patricia Altschul Staying in Charleston Despite Hurricane Florence Evacuations

Some Southern Charm stars might be fleeing Charleston, South Carolina — where the hit Bravo show takes place — as the Category 2 hurricane whirls toward the Carolina cost, but Patricia Altschul is staying put.

The 77-year-old socialite, who has recurred on the show since the first season along with her son Whitney Sudler-Smith, is kicking back in her mansion with her cat and five dogs despite repeated warnings to evacuate from officials.

“Batten down the hatches,” she tweeted Wednesday, showing video of the protections she’s done to her home. “House on lockdown…. shutters wired over plywood, generator inspected, pool water lowered, cars in parking garage, supplies bought, pets accounted for. Bring it on.”

Sulder-Smith, 50, appears to be there with Altschul. On Thursday, she shared a video of him playing Scorpions’ 1984 rock anthem, “Rock You Like a Hurricane.”

Earlier in the week, Altschul also shared video of “the hurricane supplies” she bought during a trip to Costco, including Bush’s baked beans, Spam, vienna sausages, goldfish crackers, nuts and KIND bars.

House on lockdown…. shutters wired over plywood, generator inspected, pool water lowered, cars in parking garage, supplies bought, pets accounted for. Bring it on #HurricanefFlorence #southerncharm pic.twitter.com/alOamFXK2q — Patricia Altschul (@Pataltschul) September 11, 2018

Altschul doesn’t appear to be the only Southern Charm star hanging around. Naomie Olindo also seems to be staying in Charleston.

On Thursday, she shared photos of her boarded-up home to her Instagram Stories, as well as video from the grocery store with her mother. She also gave a shout-out to Nico, a modern French oyster bar known for its wood-fired seafood. “Charleston non-evacuees: @nicoshemcreek will be open tonight at 5!” she wrote.

Other stars, including Austen Kroll, Kathryn Dennis, and Shep Rose, have fled the coastline, where the outer band of Florence have already begun hitting.

PEOPLE reached out to reps for Cameran Eubanks, Craig Conover, Thomas Ravenel and Chelsea Meissner for comment on their whereabouts.

North and South Carolina officials pleaded with more than 1 million residents in the storm’s path to evacuate, CNN reported.

Hurricane watches and warnings went out to 5.4 million people, according to the Associated Press.

Though it’s been downgraded from a Category 4 storm, major damage is still expected. As the storm arrives within 235 miles of Wilmington, North Carolina, its winds are down from 140 mph to 110 mph. North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Virginia and Maryland are all at risk of experiencing the storm, which CNN reported will arrive late Thursday or early Friday.

“The time to prepare is almost over,” North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said Wednesday, according to the Los Angeles Times. “Disaster is at the doorstep.”

“The thing to do is get away from the storm — you gotta get away from what’s coming,” South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster noted, according to the newspaper. “At some point, the rescuers will not be able to rescue you.”

“This will likely be the storm of a lifetime for portions of the Carolina coast, and that’s saying a lot given the impacts we’ve seen from Hurricanes Diana, Hugo, Fran, Bonnie, Floyd, and Matthew,” a National Weather Service spokesperson for Wilmington, North Carolina, said in the organization’s forecast. “I can’t emphasize enough the potential for unbelievable damage from wind, storm surge, and inland flooding with this storm.”

“This storm is … nothing like you’ve ever seen,” North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said, according to CNN. “Even if you’ve ridden out storms before, this one is different. Don’t bet your life on riding out a monster.”

Added FEMA administrator Brock Long, according to 6ABC: “This has an opportunity of being a very devastating storm. The power will be off for weeks. You’re going to be displaced from your home in coastal areas. There will be flooding in the inland areas as well.”