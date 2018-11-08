Southern Charm's Patricia Altschul Shades Ashley Jacobs After She Leaves Bravo Reality Show

Southern Charm‘s Patricia Altschul isn’t letting bygones be bygones.

After Ashley Jacobs announced that she is not returning to the Bravo show, her former costar Altschul, 77, mocked her wording.

“After a lot of prayerful consideration, I have decided not to return to Southern Charm next season,” Jacobs had written on Instagram.

“After prayerful consideration, I’ve decided to decline the Nobel Peace Prize and the swimsuit cover of Sports Illustrated,” Altschul fired back on Twitter, implying that Jacobs wouldn’t have even been asked to film again.

“I’ve been blessed with an amazing career, family, & friends and I don’t want to put those things in jeopardy for a reality tv show,” Jacobs continued in her caption of a peaceful beach snapshot. “Honestly I considered filming again because I desperately want to tell my side of the story. But after experiencing how unfair the editing process can be, I don’t think I’ll ever have a fair shot. I appreciate you all following me throughout this journey.”

RELATED: Southern Charm’s Cameran Eubanks Deletes Flu Shot Photo After Coming Under Fire from Anti-Vaxxers

After prayerful consideration, I’ve decided to decline the Nobel Peace Prize and the swimsuit cover of Sports Illustrated https://t.co/nSf7v5uC2y — Patricia Altschul (@Pataltschul) November 7, 2018

A Bravo source told PEOPLE that Jacobs was never an official cast member, “so there would be no conversation of her returning or not.”

Jacobs’ departure from Southern Charm comes in the wake of her on again-off again boyfriend Thomas Ravenel being arrested and charged with assault and battery in the second degree after a woman who was his children’s nanny accused him of rape, Charleston County jail records show. The assault case is headed to trial.

RELATED VIDEO: Cameran Eubanks Reveals She Gained Almost 40 Pounds While Pregnant

Ravenel denied the allegation through his lawyer. He also denied another sexual assault accusation from a woman he met on Tinder in 2015.

Altschul’s tweet is not her first dig at Jacobs. In July, when Ravenel was under investigation by South Carolina police, she threw shade at Jacobs and Ravenel on Reality Checked with Amy Phillips on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy.

“I have not spoken to him since the finale. I’ve had no communication — I did block him and Ashley,” she said. She added that the rift started because of “something that he and Ashley did to somebody else that I disapproved of.”

RELATED: Kathryn Dennis Files for Change in Child Custody and Visitation After Ex Thomas Ravenel’s Arrest

“It’s being litigated right now, which I can’t even talk about. But I have had no communication, no phone calls, and they’re blocked,” she continued.