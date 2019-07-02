It’s the Bravo crossover we didn’t know we needed!

Southern Charm‘s Patricia Altschul hinted at a possible hookup between her son Whitney Sudler-Smith and Real Housewives of New York City star Sonja Morgan on Instagram over the weekend.

After Morgan posted a photo of herself and Altschul on the network’s float at Sunday’s New York City Pride Parade, a mean-spirited commenter accused the Southern Charm star of keeping Sudler-Smith from coming out as gay.

“If only she would support her son to come out of the closet,” wrote the Instagram user.

Shutting down the rumor, Altschul wrote, “He’s not gay…ask Sonja.”

Image zoom Whitney Sudler-Smith and Sonja Morgan Rodin Eckenroth/Getty; Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Reps for Sudler-Smith and Morgan did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Morgan and Altschul were among nearly 20 Bravolebrities aboard a special float to celebrate World Pride and the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots, including Real Housewives of Atlanta stars NeNe Leakes, Cynthia Bailey, Eva Marcille, and Marlo Hampton; Real Housewives of New York City stars Dorinda Medley and Tinsley Mortimer; Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, and Margaret Josephs; as well as Gizelle Bryant (Real Housewives of Potomac), Kelly Dodd, (Real Housewives of Orange County), and LeeAnne Locken (Real Housewives of Dallas).

Reza Farahan (Shahs of Sunset), Billie Lee (Vanderpump Rules) and Captain Sandy Yawn (Below Deck: Mediterranean) were there too, with a few familiar faces from the network: Daryn Carp, and Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen‘s mascot, the Gay Shark.

Andy Cohen oversaw it all, standing atop the float and wearing a T-shirt from the Silence = Death Project — an AIDS activist group which formed in 1987 (the image later became associated with the ACT UP coalition).

Many of the Bravo stars have known one another for years and told PEOPLE they soaked up the chance to spend time together. “It’s just so fun to be in one place with everyone,” said Locken, who ate at a group dinner at the Sanctuary Hotel’s Tender restaurant the evening before.

“We’re giving that baby shower a run for its money,” joked Gorga, referencing Cohen’s headline-making bash before he welcomed son Benjamin, born Feb. 4 via surrogate. “It’s craziness!”

“This is what BravoCon is going to be like,” said Morgan, referencing the network’s upcoming convention. “Just you wait!”