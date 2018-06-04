Southern Charm New Orleans' Reagan and Jeff Charleston Separate

Southern Charm New Orleans‘ Reagan Charleston and husband Jeff Charleston are calling it quits.

“Jeff and I have decided to separate and are devoting time to re-establishing a great friendship while focusing on personal growth apart,” Reagan tells PEOPLE exclusively. “We are looking forward to seeing what the future has in store for us,” said the former couple.

The reality star and former NFL player wed in 2012. A source tells PEOPLE that they have no plans to divorce at this time.

The demise of their relationship played out on the latest season of Southern Charm New Orleans. Earlier this season, both Reagan and Jeff addressed a particularly intense moment from the show on Twitter, admitting they were going through a “difficult” time.

“We were experiencing a terribly difficult period in our marriage that would be hard on any couple, let alone a couple living it out in front of a camera crew,” Reagan tweeted.

During the episode, the couple got into an argument after a night of drinking. The heated exchange ended with Jeff exiting the car and running off into a swamp.

She added in another tweet, “We need to reach the lowest points to measure where we really are in our lives and relationships.”

Jeff wrote that the moment was hard to relive on television.

“This is hard to watch for me,” he said. “I cant believe I was this mean to @ReaganNola.”

He also tweeted, “It’s upsetting that I put everyone I love in this situation. They truly cared for me and were there to get me out of dark times.”

In a blog post on Bravotv.com, Jeff said he was “embarrassed” after the incident.

Jeff and Reagan Charleston Jemal Countess/Getty

“I was embarrassed. I was upset that I worried everyone,” he wrote. “I felt bad about being mean to Reagan. We had been arguing with each other so much already, I was worried that this was really the last straw.”

“I knew that I had to finally process my feelings and figure out what was going on with me. So even though I was mad at myself and mad at the situation, I knew I had to talk to someone,” he continued. “But even though I felt all of this, it was cathartic in a way. I finally let it all go and realized that I had to really get to the bottom of what I was feeling and going through.”

Reagan and Jeff met during a Monday Night Football after party in 2009.