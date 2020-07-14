Southern Charm ’s Naomie Olindo Says She Was 'Anxious' Returning to France Without Late Father

Naomie Olindo has returned to France for the first time since her father Joel died last December.

The Southern Charm star, 27, shared an Instagram photo of herself outside Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc on Monday. In her caption, Olindo opened up about being back in her parents' native country without her dad.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Being back in France without my dad was weird," the Bravo star said. "Our family was created here. So much history of ours is in France."

Olindo admitted that she was "anxious" returning to her family's home and "seeing his clothes, his toiletries, his artwork and feel the same pain I felt at home in the U.S. all over again."

"Thankfully," the reality star added, "my mom and I got through it with lots of love and help from some pretty amazing people that loved my dad too and knew we would need support."

"Then a couple fun outings like this one helped 😌," Olindo said. "OH and a sh— ton of wine for 11 days straight."

Image zoom Naomie Olindo Naomie Olindo/Instagram

After battling esophageal cancer for 12 months, Joel died in December 2019.

"I lost a piece of my heart last Friday," Olindo said in a heartfelt Instagram post at the time, adding that her dad "died peacefully surrounded by people that loved him more than words can explain.”

"I missed him before he was even gone, and I can’t imagine what this road will be like,” she continued. “If someone you love is fighting this horrible disease, please know my heart is with you and it truly aches for you. There aren’t really words for this pain but I’m very thankful for the kindness and love our friends and family have shown my mom and me during the most difficult time of our life."

At the time, Olindo invited her loved ones to attend a wake in Joel’s honor on Jan. 4 at Nico, one of the family’s restaurants near Charleston, South Carolina.