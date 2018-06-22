Southern Charm's Naomie Olindo Responds to Ex Craig Conover's 'Dig' at Her Nose Job

Naomie Olindo was pretty much unfazed by her ex Craig Conover‘s reaction to her nose job.

Appearing on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Thursday, the Southern Charm star opened up about her decision to get the work done, revealing she’d wanted a nose job since she was 8 years old and is “so happy” with how it turned out. (The surgery was performed in New York City by Dr. Joshua Zimm in February, five months after the couple split.)

Host Andy Cohen then played a clip of the artisanal pillow maker’s appearance on the late-night show last month, in which he said he “cried” when he saw it because he liked her old nose better. (“It was tough,” he said. “I’m happy for her because she’s happy, but it was just kind of like — it was a lot.”)

Olindo, who said she had discussed getting a nose job with Conover when the two were still together, took her ex’s comments in stride.

“He for sure did not cry,” she told Cohen. “I think that’s just like, a dig at me.”

As for her family and friends?

They’re “supportive of what makes me happy, and I’m very happy,” said Olindo, adding that she would “probably” consider having other work done.

Olindo also opened up about her new boyfriend, Charleston-based anesthesiologist Metul Shah — and how their romance compares to hers with Conover.

“It’s different because I learned from my relationship with Craig, especially watching it back on the show,” she said. “There’s so much that now I’m very aware of, so I don’t do it. It’s really the best kind of therapy, to watch yourself and to hate what you see. Like, why am I mean? So it’s totally different. It’s the most healthy, fun relationship I’ve ever been in by far.”

As for things between Conover and Shah? Olindo confirmed the two men know each other — “Charleston is a small town” — but aren’t close.

“I don’t think they really have a relationship,” she said.

Olindo recently told PEOPLE she’s “very, very happy” with Shah but doesn’t want to reveal too much because she wants to “respect his privacy.”

That means fans won’t be seeing her doctor beau on the Bravo series anytime soon.

“Definitely not,” confirmed Olindo, who doesn’t want to showcase her love life on TV again. “I think I learned that lesson the hard way.”

Southern Charm airs Thursdays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.