Southern Charm: Naomie Olindo Refuses to Go on Group Trip with Ex Craig Conover

Craig Conover is in a mood.

The law school graduate turned pillow-maker finds himself upset with both friend Austen Kroll and ex-girlfriend Naomie Olindo on this week’s episode of Southern Charm.

The drama starts when Conover confronts Kroll at castmate Cameran Eubanks‘ birthday party for allegedly leaving him stranded in a bar in order to go home early — per his ex Chelsea Meissner’s advice.

“You’re a loser. You go ‘I’m leaving,’ and I asked why, and you said ‘because my ex-girlfriend told me to,’ ” he says. “You left me with a bunch of people I didn’t know.”

When Kroll denies that version of events, Conover only gets more upset.

“You left the bar because your ex-girlfriend told you to go,” he yells. “You said it out loud.”

He thens turns to Meissner and tells her to “get out” of Kroll’s life. “You guys are f—— nuts.”

When Meissner and Kroll refuse to take the issue seriously, Conover eventually walks away.

But things heat up once again after Olindo says she won’t go on a group trip to Colorado if Conover also attends.

Image zoom Naomie Olindo and Craig Conover Craig Conover/Instagram

“I don’t want to go,” Olindo tells Eubanks. “Why would I go on a trip with my ex-boyfriend? I don’t want to go because I don’t even want to have to tell [my current boyfriend].”

Olindo and Conover dated for three years before finally calling it quits. She is now in a relationship with anesthesiologist Metul Shah.

RELATED: What to Know About Metul Shah, Naomie Olindo’s Anesthesiologist Boyfriend

Olindo admits that she doesn’t think Conover is over their relationship.

“Where I am with stuff with Craig is a totally different place than where I think where Craig is,” she says.

And when Conover hears this, he says they never got closure after their breakup.

“We can’t be around each other because we never f—– closed anything,” he says. “That’s why we can’t be a foot away from each other without her f—— darting out the door. It’s easier for her to act like it never happened.”

RELATED: Southern Charm’s Craig Conover Says He Battled Depression After Breakup with Naomie Olindo

When Eubanks asks him if he’s still in love with Olindo, Conover says, “I love her and hate her at the same time.”

In a confessional interview, Conover admits that he thinks Olindo made a mistake by ending their relationship.

“It’s just terrifying to think that she might have cost herself one of the best things that ever happened to her for no reason,” he says. “That’s how I feel.”

Southern Charm airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.