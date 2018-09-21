Naomie Olindo is thankful for her father Joel’s improving health after he suffered a near-fatal heart attack.

The Southern Charm star, 26, revealed she had a premonition in which she felt chest pains one day after she learned about her father’s heart problem.

“In June, my parents were out of town and I woke up in the middle of the night from a nightmare where my chest felt tight and painful,” Olindo recalled in an Instagram post on Thursday.

The Bravo star explained that she told her boyfriend, Charleston-based anesthesiologist Metul Shah, about the nightmare. “Told Metul I felt like I had a heart attack in my dream but didn’t think anything of it the next day. I usually talk to my parents every day, but for some reason didn’t that day,” Olindo said.

“The next day, I was told my dad suffered a heart attack,” she wrote. “Long story short and sparing you the details, he ended up okay and learning a valuable lesson without serious consequences.”

Naomie and Joel appeared on Southern Charm together a handful of times, including last season when the Olindo family opened their French oyster bar and restaurant Nico in Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina.

As for why she opened up to her fans and followers about her father’s heart condition, Olindo advised others to seek medical help when the first symptoms of a heart attack arise.

“For years before his heart attack actually happened, he had warning signs, bad blood work, and inconsistent eating habits. Friends, if you’re lucky enough to still have your parents around and see them have unhealthy habits, PUSH THEM TO CHANGE before it’s too late,” she said. “Since June, Joel has lost 40 pounds and his blood work has improved significantly. I am so proud of him and love this lil’ oyster-loving man so so much.”

Olindo is not the only Southern Charm star to have revealed their family history of heart issues.

In May 2017, during season 4, Shep Rose told fans and viewers that his father had a heart attack in his 30s. The incident, due to his nightlife behaviors catching up with him and his liver, led him to get a checkup from the doctor.