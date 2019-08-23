Southern Charm's Naomie Olindo Says 'There Is Not One Charming Thing About Ashley Jacobs'

Naomie Olindo is holding nothing back!

The Southern Charm star, 26, recently joined PEOPLE TV for a round of Cast on Blast, and revealed what she finds most charming — and most alarming — about her Bravo cast mates.

When it came to her onscreen foe, Ashley Jacobs, Olindo said she couldn’t think of one positive characteristic.

“There is not one charming thing about Ashley Jacobs,” Olindo said. “It’s all alarming. All of it.”

Olindo and Jacobs have long clashed on the reality series, and Jacobs even called Olindo a “bitch” at one point.

The French expat said that she and Jacobs “just don’t speak the same language.”

However, Olindo had plenty of sweet things to say about her other costars.

Of her ex Craig Conover, Olindo said that he’s “a very charming person. He is very smiley and can be very endearing.”

The only negative thing she could come up with is his previous struggle with Adderall use, which he told PEOPLE last week that he stopped using.

Image zoom Naomie Olindo, Ashley Jacobs Rodolfo Martinez/Getty Images, Bravo

RELATED: Southern Charm‘s Craig Conover Says He and Ex Naomie Olindo ‘Are Friends’ Again

“Something alarming, um, well I guess up until now it would have been the Adderall, but now that that’s done, I don’t know,” Olindo said, before joking, “Maybe if he’s still sleeping in. That would be alarming. ‘Til like 5 p.m.”

The e-commerce clothing company owner and Conover broke up in 2017 after dating for three years, and although he has said he experienced depression after the split, he said on the Domenick Nati Show last week that he and Olindo are now friends again.

Image zoom Craig Conover, Naomie Olindo Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty; Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

RELATED: Craig Conover Opens Up About the ADD Meds ‘He Should’ve Stopped Taking After Law School’

The pair even grabbed a drink together after filming the Southern Charm reunion, “and talked like old friends,” Conover said. “It was good. We are peaceful, we are friends.” A rep for Bravo did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Now, Olindo is dating anesthesiologist Metul Shah, and Conover said that he’s also dating new people.

Southern Charm airs on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.