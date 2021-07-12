Southern Charm's Naomie Olindo and Metul Shah Split Weeks After Moving to NYC Together

Naomie Olindo and Metul Shah broke up after three years of dating— and just two months after the Southern Charm star moved to New York City with the anesthesiologist

Naomie Olindo is living the southern and single life once again.

The Southern Charm alum, 28, and her boyfriend, anesthesiologist Metul Shah, 30, have broken up, PEOPLE confirms. The split came just weeks after the couple moved to New York City together. '

"Naomie and Metul are no longer together," Olindo's agent Paul Desisto tells PEOPLE. "She is back in Charleston and plans to stay there for the time being."

PEOPLE confirmed in May that Olindo was making the move from her South Carolina hometown. "Charleston farewell tour begins," Shah wrote on Instagram at the time, after revealing in October that he received a fellowship with Weill Cornell Medical College in New York.

She later exited the Bravo show in May 2020, along with costar Chelsea Meissner, shortly after Cameran Eubanks also bowed out. "They both told production they weren't returning to the show months ago," an insider told PEOPLE at the time. "Naomi and Chelsea, like Cam, are just tired of the reality TV drama and don't want to live their lives this way."

The French expat also wanted to focus on her relationship with Shah. "She's seen what reality television can do to relationships and isn't interested in exposing herself again to that kind of scrutiny," another source said. "She's got a great partner in Metul. They are very much in love and there's no reason to mess with that."