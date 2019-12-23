Southern Charm Star Naomie Olindo's Dad Dies After Cancer Fight: 'Lost a Piece of My Heart'

Image zoom Naomie Olindo/Instagram

Naomie Olindo is mourning the loss of her father, Joel.

The 27-year-old Southern Charm star announced her dad’s death with a heartbreaking post on Instagram on Monday.

“I lost a piece of my heart last Friday,” she began. “After privately fighting esophageal cancer for 12 excruciating months, my dad lost the only fight he’s ever lost. He died peacefully surrounded by people that loved him more than words can explain.”

“I missed him before he was even gone, and I can’t imagine what this road will be like,” she continued. “If someone you love is fighting this horrible disease, please know my heart is with you and it truly aches for you. There aren’t really words for this pain but I’m very thankful for the kindness and love our friends and family have shown my mom and me during the most difficult time of our life.”

Olindo invited her loved ones to attend a wake in Joel’s honor on Jan. 4 at Nico, one of family’s restaurants near Charleston, South Carolina.

“If he impacted your life in a tiny way or in a big way, we would love to see you there to celebrate my dad, the most amazing person I have ever known,” she said.

Joel and Olindo’s mom, Carole, are French and have appeared on Southern Charm, though no mention was ever made of Joel’s cancer diagnosis on the show.

Friends and fans alike flooded Olindo’s post with condolences.

“Naomie, I am so so sorry,” wrote Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder. “Sending so much love to you and your family.”

“Love you so much. Sending so many prayers,” added fellow Southern Charm star Eliza Limehouse.

Olindo’s costar Kathryn Dennis also lost a parent this year: Her mom Allison Calhoun Dennis died in August at the age of 59.

Kathryn, 28, previously told PEOPLE she was “incredibly close” with her mother, who was a descendant of the seventh U.S. vice president, John C. Calhoun.

“My mom’s my best friend,” she said in April. “She stuck by me through so much. I don’t know what I would do without her.”