Southern Charm Alum Naomie Olindo Addresses Split from Metul Shah: 'Betrayal Is Never Easy'

PEOPLE exclusively revealed Naomie Olindo and Metul Shah split after three years of dating

Naomie Olindo is speaking out about her sudden split from longtime boyfriend Metul Shah.

On Monday, the Southern Charm alum addressed the breakup on her Instagram Story Monday, sharing a teary-eyed photo of herself alongside an emotional caption.

"Nothing will be worse than losing my dad," Olindo, 28, wrote "But this is a close second. Betrayal is never easy for anyone and I'm just so sorry to anyone else who has stumbled across those terrible messages."

The reality star added, "I'm absolutely positive I will regret posting this tomorrow but so many of you have reached out saying you're feeling a similar pain. I'm so so sorry."

While Olindo has not yet revealed the cause of the split, her comments come after rumors that Shah was unfaithful in the relationship began circulating online. Shah did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

"Naomie and Metul are no longer together," Olindo's agent Paul Desisto told PEOPLE. "She is back in Charleston and plans to stay there for the time being."

Ahead of their split, PEOPLE confirmed that Olindo planned to move from her South Carolina hometown to New York City with her now-ex-boyfriend. Shah, who revealed last October that he received a fellowship with Weill Cornell Medical College in New York, wrote on Instagram in May: "Charleston farewell tour begins."

Olindo and Shah's relationship was made Instagram official in April 2018. Their romance came after Olindo's split from her former Southern Charm costar Craig Conover.

Olindo confirmed her breakup from Conover, 32, in September 2017 while responding to a fan's question on Instagram. "Are you and Craig still together?!" the fan asked as Olindo wrote back, "Unfortunately we are not. But we are still great friends."