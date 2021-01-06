Southern Charm: Madison LeCroy Uninvites Ex Austen Kroll from Her Party in Sneak Peek

Exes Madison LeCroy and Austen Kroll are continuing to clash following their split.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Thursday's supersized Southern Charm episode, Madison gives her former boyfriend a call to uninvite him from her upcoming trip to Capers Island — a celebration that was previously intended to be for Austen's birthday before the two broke up.

"I don't know if maybe you coming is going to be the best, personally," begins Madison, 30.

"The best for me personally?" replies Austen, 33. "Uh, okay — explain."

Madison goes on to reveal that their costar and friend Craig Conover was the one who suggested Austen shouldn't attend. "Craig said I'm leading you on and I can't have you at the party," she explains, as Austen becomes noticeably upset.

"This is unbelievable," he says. "Un-f---ing-believable."

"You know I wanted you to be there as my friend," Madison says. "If you can be my friend then we're great. If not, please don't come."

"This is my party," she adds, before Austen interrupts: "Which at one point was supposed to be my party!"

"I knew you weren't going to handle it well," Madison says.

"I was in a good mood today, but you calling right now, you just s--- on my day," he replies.

The Southern Charm stars have had an up and down relationship over the years, often breaking up and then coming back to each other. However, in an episode of the Bravo series that aired last month, Madison decided to end the relationship for good after nearly three years together.

LeCroy told PEOPLE at the time that she hit her breaking point after watching Kroll ignore social distancing guidelines during the pandemic and contract COVID-19.

"I just feel like he never took it seriously," she said. "For me, that was just selfish. I thought that if we were going to be in this tight-knit relationship, we should have gone through [quarantine] together. Instead, he continued to party."

"This has really closed the door for me," she added. "I need to move on, I need to get over him and I think the only way to do that is to see what else is out there."