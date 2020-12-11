The Bravo star says she hit her breaking point after watching Austen Kroll ignore social distancing guidelines during the pandemic

Southern Charm 's Madison LeCroy Says the 'Door Is Closed' on Her Relationship with Austen Kroll

Madison LeCroy is ready to move on.

On Thursday's episode of Southern Charm, LeCroy decided to end her relationship with Austen Kroll after nearly three years together.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

LeCroy tells PEOPLE she hit her breaking point after watching Kroll ignore social distancing guidelines during the pandemic and contracting the coronavirus.

"I just feel like he never took it seriously," she says. "For me, that was just selfish. I thought that if we were going to be in this tight-knit relationship, we should have gone through [quarantine] together. Instead, he continued to party."

"Austen does whatever benefits him," she adds. "He does not compromise. He is just not ready for a serious relationship and this situation confirmed that."

Image zoom Credit: Austin Kroll/Instagram

Image zoom Credit: Madison LeCroy/Instagram

Kroll, 33, and LeCroy, 31, have had a whirlwind relationship over the years, often breaking up and then coming back to each other. But while LeCroy says she still talks to Kroll from time to time, she doesn't have any plans to reconcile the relationship.

"This has really closed the door for me," she says, adding that she's starting to consider dating again. "I need to move on, I need to get over him and I think the only way to do that is to see what else is out there."

LeCroy, who shares 8-year-old son Hudson with her ex-husband, says Kroll is "not step-dad material."

"He's great around kids and stuff, but he's not step-dad material," she says. "He's just not ready for that level of responsibility and that's fine."

"But I will always care about him, there's no doubt about that," she adds.