A source previously told PEOPLE that the reality star is “very happy” in her new relationship

Southern Charm's Madison LeCroy Spends Time with Her New Man During Trip to Park City, Utah

Madison LeCroy is continuing to show off her new man on social media.

On Wednesday and Thursday, the Southern Charm star posted a series of pictures and videos with her mystery beau during the couple's trip to Park City, Utah. In one, he and LeCroy, 30, posed for a sweet selfie while dressed in athletic wear.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Other shots she posted included him driving and singing along to the radio, enjoying dessert and a glass of wine, and playfully making fun of her for the way she walked during their hike.

After LeCroy first teased her relationship on Instagram last month, a source told PEOPLE that she's all in.

"Madison is very happy and fully committed to her relationship," the insider said.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Madison Lecroy Credit: Madison Lecroy instagram

The new romance came about four months after she spoke out amid speculation that she had an affair with Alex Rodriguez, who was engaged to Jennifer Lopez at the time. (The two have since gone their separate ways.)

The reality star alleged that she and the retired professional baseball player had communicated over the phone, but denied that they ever had a physical relationship.

A source who knows Rodriguez, 45, told PEOPLE at the time, "It's a B.S. story. Alex has never met her."

Madison Lecroy Credit: Madison Lecroy Instagram

In an interview with the New York Post's Page Six, LeCroy claimed that the pair had "spoken on the phone" — in calls she said were "innocent" — but added that they'd "never met up" and "never been physical … never had any kind of anything. Just an acquaintance."