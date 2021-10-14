Southern Charm's Madison LeCroy Is Engaged to Boyfriend Brett After 6 Months of Dating

The Bravo star, 31, announced her engagement to her boyfriend Brett during an Amazon Live event on Thursday.

In an interview with PEOPLE, LeCroy says her new fiancé popped the question on Friday, after taking her and her 8-year-old son Hudson (whom she shares with her ex-husband) on a belated birthday celebration.

Madison LeCroy Engagement Credit: Jesse Volk

"I honestly was not expecting it that day," LeCroy says. "We traveled a lot this summer and I kind of thought it was going to happen around then."

Madison LeCroy Engagement Credit: Jesse Volk

Instead, Brett treated her and Hudson to a night out — complete with a limo ride! — and popped the question at home. "The next thing you know we come back home and I'm thinking it's just a birthday dinner, and my son's over here jumping around and I turn around and my fiancé is down on one knee and proposed to me in my living room. It was so intimate. I've been crying like crazy from joy. [I'm] so excited."

madison lecroy and new beau Credit: madison lecroy/ instagram

LeCroy says she found out her fiancé has been "sitting on the ring" (which he designed with Nicole Rose Fine Jewelry) for a few months and proposed after asking both her parents and son. "When he asked my son if he could propose my son said, 'Yeah as long as I'm a part of the proposal.' It was very sweet. Hudson goes, 'My mom, I know she'd love a limo. So let's get her a limo and take her out to dinner for her belated birthday.'"

Madison LeCroy Engagement Credit: Jesse Volk

The couple met back in April while they were both on friend trips in Arizona.

"He chased me out of the restaurant and he's like, 'I got to get your number and I have to take you on a date.'"

After explaining she lives in South Carolina (he's based in California) she said he immediately jumped on a plane. "He's like, 'No problem, I'll fly to South Carolina' and he flew the next day and took me on a day. [He's] very committed and made the effort."

madison lecroy and new beau Credit: madison lecroy/ instagram

The Bravo star made the decision to announce the news on Amazon Live as a way to connect closer to her fans. "I could talk to them and go live instead of just posting a photo," she explains, adding that she also wanted to let people in on some exciting new projects she has in the works with the retailer. "I felt like this was a good outlet for me to express to everyone what's going on with my life. I'm going to come out with a hair product line that you can eventually order from Amazon. You'll also see some workout clothes that we're in the early stages of [developing]."

The couple took their love public just a few months ago. In June, LeCroy shared a series of photos of herself on a boat with her then-mystery man in Lake Tahoe, California, simply captioning the collection, "Mad happy."

Throughout the summer she's been sharing sweet (and sometimes steamy!) snaps of Brett. In August she posted a pic kissing, captioning the photo with the Jessica Simpson song, "Take My Breath Away." In September she posted a shot on board a boat together.

And on Saturday, LeCroy shared some snaps of her belated birthday party/surprise engagement day writing, "Speechless."

The star initially introduced her new man on social media four months after she spoke out amid speculation that she had an affair with Alex Rodriguez, who was engaged to Jennifer Lopez at the time. (The two have since gone their separate ways.)

The reality star alleged that she and the retired professional baseball player had communicated over the phone, but denied that they ever had a physical relationship.

A source who knows Rodriguez told PEOPLE at the time, "It's a B.S. story. Alex has never met her."