Southern Charm's Madison LeCroy Calls Ex Austen Kroll 'Not Husband Material' as She Plans Wedding

LeCroy says of her time with Kroll: "I was depressed, emotionally and mentally drained by that previous relationship"

Southern Charm's Madison LeCroy finally said "I don't" to ex Austen Kroll and is ready to walk down the aisle with her fiancé Brett Randle.

The reality star, 31, opened about her joy at moving on from a "toxic situation" in her former relationship with Kroll, 35, and shared new details about her intimate wedding to Randle.

"[Austen] and I never, in the three years of gray area, had ever talked about marriage or anything like that," she told Entertainment Tonight, "so it's definitely refreshing to be with someone who knew what they wanted, and wanted the same things."

Back when she was dating Kroll, LeCroy said she "was in a different spot."

"Dumpster fire," interjected LeCroy's costar Venita Aspen, who joined the cast this season and also participated in the ET interview.

"He's not a one-woman kind of man," Madison added. "I feel very validated in that, and I'm just happy everyone was able to see how he really is and [his] … f-boy ways."

Now, with Randle, she gushes she's "been put on a pedestal." She adds, "And I think that every woman deserves that kind of love — as you can see, it's definitely changed my outlook on everything."

Madison Lecroy Madison LeCroy and partner | Credit: Madison Lecroy/Instagram

For starters, Randle has yet to appear on Southern Charm — and has no intentions of being a part of the show.

"I know this relationship is going to work, and I want it to work so bad that when we bring in everyone else [i.e. cast members, crew], you see how this goes all the time," Madison said. "I think it takes a special kind of person to do reality TV, to be honest. But it's just not his forte."

Aspen agreed, "You protect your diamonds, you don't share them. That's what she's doing."

And speaking diamonds, LeCroy was ready to say "I do" to Randle before she got hers — she even joked that she would have proposed if her husband-to-be hadn't.

When it comes to her big day, LeCroy is planning on keeping things intimate.

"My wedding is going to be 35 people and just family," LeCroy explained. "We just needed to make sure that the people that were there knew us as a couple."

