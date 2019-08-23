Southern Charm's Madison LeCroy Says She 'Always Has Hope' She Will End up with Austen Kroll

Southern Charm‘s Austen Kroll and Madison LeCroy’s love story may not be over.

LeCroy stopped by PeopleTV’s Reality Check on Thursday and gave an update on her relationship status with Kroll.

“Unfortunately we are not together,” she said.

When fans last saw the couple on the season finale of Southern Charm, they left socialite Patricia Altschul’s annual party together and stronger than ever. But LeCroy, 32, pointed out that she and Kroll, 32, have a habit of getting back together, only to break up again.

“It’s just hard not getting it right,” she said. “We care about each other a lot. He’s been my best friend for a year and half, even though we’ve done a lot of messed up things to each other. We try to find ourselves back where we always end up. We just take it day by day.”

Image zoom Austen Kroll and Madison LeCroy Austin Kroll/Instagram

RELATED: Is Southern Charm’s Austen Kroll Still with Madison LeCroy? ‘It’s Complicated,’ He Says

And while they aren’t together now, LeCroy isn’t giving up on their future.

“I always have hope,” she said. “I don’t want to ever say [no].”

“He’s something I cannot stop,” she added. “We just have a good time together, and it’s hard to convince everyone that this is your relationship when they are looking from the outside.”

As LeCroy and Kroll sort out their relationship, the Charleston hairdresser has no interest in dating around.

“I’m single and definitely not looking,” she said. “I’m trying to be single for once.”

The two started dating last year, and while this was LeCroy’s first season on Southern Charm, she’s old friends with Altschul and Naomie Olindo, having worked as a hairstylist for the show.

RELATED: Southern Charm: Austen Kroll’s Girlfriend Says She Gave Herself a ‘Hall Pass’ After He Cheated

Throughout the season, they weathered some serious ups and downs — most notably, a cheating scandal after Kroll was accused of having a threesome. In a now-viral video released last year, Kroll and LeCroy had an expletive-filled argument after she found Kroll with two other women. At one point, LeCroy directly asked one of the women if they slept with Kroll, which they denied.

Despite Kroll’s adamant denial of any wrongdoing, LeCroy didn’t let her boyfriend off the hook easily — in fact, she said she cheated on him in retaliation.

“I said, ‘Well, it looks to me like a hall pass,’” she said during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live in May. “I can do whatever.”

When Kroll appeared on WWHL earlier this month, even he wasn’t sure how to respond when asked for an update on the couple.

“We leave the finale together, we’re hand-in-hand and life is good at that moment,” he said. “I’ll tell you that much.”

“It’s very complicated,” he added.

“It’s very complicated,” he added.

The second part of the Southern Charm reunion airs next Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.