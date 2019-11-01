Southern Charm's Madison LeCroy and Austen Kroll Confirm They're Back on, Share Halloween Kiss

It looks like Madison LeCroy and Austen Kroll are back together.

To celebrate Halloween on Thursday, the on-off Southern Charm couple coordinated their costumes and shared a kiss, confirming their relationship.

For the Oct. 31 holiday, LeCroy, 32, and Kroll, 32, channeled the late Marilyn Monroe and President John F. Kennedy, who allegedly had an affair during his marriage to Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis.

“I’m Marilyn,” LeCroy says in a selfie video posted on her Instagram before Kroll says, “Listen, don’t tell Jackie, okay?” and gives her a kiss on the lips.

LeCroy wore a white halter dress and pinned up her long blonde locks in a curly bob. Channeling JFK, Kroll sported a black suit and tie, which he completed with an American flag pin.

Confirmation of their romance comes two months after LeCroy stopped by PeopleTV’s Reality Check and said, “Unfortunately, we are not together.”

When fans last saw the couple on the season finale of Southern Charm, they left socialite Patricia Altschul’s annual party together and stronger than ever. But LeCroy pointed out that she and Kroll have a habit of getting back together, only to break up again.

“It’s just hard not getting it right,” she said. “We care about each other a lot. He’s been my best friend for a year and half, even though we’ve done a lot of messed up things to each other. We try to find ourselves back where we always end up. We just take it day by day.”

Still, LeCroy wasn’t giving up on their future.

“I always have hope,” she said. “I don’t want to ever say [no].”

“He’s something I cannot stop,” she added. “We just have a good time together, and it’s hard to convince everyone that this is your relationship when they are looking from the outside.”

The two started dating last year, and while this was LeCroy’s first season on Southern Charm, she’s old friends with Altschul and Naomie Olindo, having worked as a hairstylist for the show.

Throughout the season, they weathered some serious ups and downs — most notably, a cheating scandal after Kroll was accused of having a threesome. In a now-viral video released last year, Kroll and LeCroy had an expletive-filled argument after she found Kroll with two other women. At one point, LeCroy directly asked one of the women if they slept with Kroll, which they denied.

Despite Kroll’s adamant denial of any wrongdoing, LeCroy didn’t let her boyfriend off the hook easily — in fact, she said she cheated on him in retaliation.

“I said, ‘Well, it looks to me like a hall pass,’ ” she said during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live in May. “I can do whatever.”

When Kroll appeared on WWHL earlier earlier in August, even he wasn’t sure how to respond when asked for an update on the couple.

“We leave the finale together, we’re hand-in-hand and life is good at that moment,” he said. “I’ll tell you that much.”

“It’s very complicated,” he added.