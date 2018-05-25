Kathryn Dennis Is 'in a Good Place' After Custody Agreement with Thomas Ravenel, Now Accused of Rape

Though they had a years-long contentious custody battle, exes Kathryn Dennis and Thomas Ravenel now have an amicable relationship.

Throughout the past four years, Southern Charm audiences have watched Dennis battle a roller-coaster of highs and lows — including the lengthy custody battle with her ex. In 2016, Dennis lost custody and entered rehab after she tested positive in a drug test.

“I’m in a good place,” Dennis told PEOPLE Now on Thursday, attributing her sobriety and finally reaching a custody agreement with Ravenel, who was recently accused of sexual assault by two women, including his former nanny.

Dennis, who shares daughter Kensie, 4, and son Saint, 2½ with Ravenel, previously spoke out about the allegations against the father of her children.

“Well, I’m waiting until the investigation is complete before I comment on anything. And right now my kids are my main focus,” the mother of two said on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Monday.

Meanwhile, Dennis told PEOPLE Now that she does not plan to have anything more than a cordial relationship with Ravenel as while they keep in contact often, it is only because of their children and they run in the same social circle.

“I’m never attaching myself to those old feelings,” she said during the appearance with costar Craig Conover.

Ravenel is currently being investigated by South Carolina police for sexual assault claims made by a victim who reported an incident that she said occurred in January 2015.

Dawn, known to fans of the Bravo show as “Nanny Dawn,” claimed to PEOPLE earlier this month that she is the woman who reported Ravenel to police for “first-degree forcible rape.” Dawn claims that in January 2015, Ravenel attempted to kiss her in his kitchen before he proceeded “to rip my clothes off” upstairs.

Real estate agent Ashley Perkins previously alleged to PEOPLE that Ravenel sexually assaulted her mother, Debbie Holloway Perkins, after they met on Tinder in 2015. Ashley detailed that her mother was allegedly attacked inside the star’s home and that Ravenel “stuck his penis in [her] face.” Ashley also accused Ravenel of holding her mom’s arms back and sticking his fingers inside her vagina and anus.

Ravenel has yet to publicly speak out about the allegations against him, but his attorney, Richard P. Terbrusch, told PEOPLE in a statement earlier this month: “My client enjoys a certain degree of fame, which has unfortunately made him a vulnerable target for such claims. The person this woman describes is simply not the man that I know. My client is a loving father, successful businessman, and upright member of the community. He is appalled and hurt by these allegations—and is committed to defending his reputation in the appropriate legal forum.”

The production company behind the hit Bravo series announced earlier this month that they are looking into the sexual assault allegations against Ravenel.

“Haymaker, the production company for Southern Charm, and Bravo take allegations like these very seriously,” Bravo said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE. “Haymaker is conducting an investigation, and once all the information is gathered and carefully reviewed, appropriate action will be taken.”

Southern Charm viewers have seen Ravenel’s flirtatious behavior towards Dennis during this current fifth season, specifically at Conover’s ex-girlfriend Naomie Olindo‘s restaurant opening which Ravenel’s current girlfriend Ashley Jacobs also attended.

“I saw when [Thomas] was flirting with you at Nico and I started laughing because [Ashley]’s standing right there and he’s basically petting [Kathryn’s] face. I was like, ‘What is going on?’ ” Conover recalled.

Dennis agreed and recalled, “He showed me his belt hook. I rewatched it and remember being [Ashley] and that happening in the past. Awkward she didn’t say anything.”

This season, fans will continue to see Dennis and Jacobs butt heads regarding Ravenel’s flirting as well as the custody of Kensie and Saint.

As for her current relationship with Jacobs, Dennis told PEOPLE Now, “There’s no relationship and there’s no peace,” even calling her “an a–hole.”

Southern Charm airs Thursdays on Bravo at 9 p.m. ET.