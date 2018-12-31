Southern Charm's Kathryn Dennis Uses Thomas Ravenel's Sexual Assault Scandal in Custody Fight

Southern Charm’s Kathryn Dennis is referencing the sexual assault allegations made against her ex, Thomas Ravenel, to try to gain primary custody of their two kids, according to court documents obtained by The Blast.

The 27-year-old reality star argues in her response to Ravenel’s latest attempt to continue their joint custody arrangement that the 56-year-old disgraced politician may no longer be deemed a fit parent to their children, daughter Kensington, 4, and son Saint, 3, in the wake of the accusations.

Ravenel was last evaluated by a court-appointed doctor in 2017, when both parents were deemed fit, according to court documents.

“The Plaintiff is informed and believes that” the evaluating physician “was not aware of the facts surrounding” the allegations of sexual assault levied against Ravenel, and “the reports of the Defendant’s payment of $200,000” to real estate agent Ashley Perkins “for a non-disclosure agreement,” the docs state.

In May, Perkins publicly accused Ravenel of assaulting her mom Debbie Holloway Perkins after they met on Tinder in October 2015.

Then, in September, Ravenel was arrested and charged with second-degree assault and battery following allegations of sexual assault brought against him by a former nanny to his children named Dawn, who was featured on the show caring for his children.

A South Carolina judge found probable cause for second-degree assault and battery charges against Ravenel in a preliminary hearing in November and ruled that the case will head to trial.

Following his arrest, Bravo confirmed to PEOPLE that Ravenel will not be returning as a cast member for season 6. His on-off girlfriend Ashley Jacobs also said she will not film again.

According to court documents, Dennis also said that there are “other incidents of bizarre behavior arising out of [Ravenel’s] intoxication due to a mixture of alcohol and prescription drugs.”

She also alleged that Ravenel has admitted to locking their kids in their rooms at night on occasion, which she fears is a safety hazard.

In October, Dennis filed documents in Charleston, South Carolina, seeking to obtain primary custody of their kids.

Dennis accused Ravenel in the filing of relying “upon the use of full-time nannies” and referenced the sexual assault allegations brought against him and his recent arrest. She also alleged he “has drunk alcohol to excess, mixed with prescription drugs, that has caused him to be impaired during periods of time in which he had custody of the children.”

Ravenel then filed a counterclaim on Nov. 6, vehemently denying all of Dennis’ allegations and accusing her of filing her complaint “in bad faith, for the purpose of garnering media attention, creating material for her storyline on Southern Charm and ensuring her marketability as a ‘reality TV star.’”

He also alleged that Dennis’ attempt to seek primary custody was “for the sole and/or primary purpose” of securing her role on the show and “progressing her storyline as the ‘rehabilitated mother who regains possession of her minor children.’” (Dennis previously lost custody of the kids and entered rehab in 2016 after she failed a drug test. She has since earned back 50/50 custody.)

In the court documents, Dennis denies seeking full custody for a plot line on Southern Charm.

“It is ridiculous for the Defendant to make fictional claims that the Plaintiff filed this action for a television story plot-line and/or some other kind of insidious purpose other than her love and concern for her children,” the response reads, noting Ravenel’s ongoing behaviors show “his utter hatred and contempt of the Plaintiff.”

The filing also argues that Ravenel’s claims their kids “have regressed” under her supervision are completely erroneous, and asks that Jacobs “not be exposed to the children,” alleging she has “repeatedly said horrible and defamatory statements about the Plaintiff.”

Last week, Dennis shared photos of her celebrating Christmas with her two kids to her Instagram account with the caption, “Real life.”