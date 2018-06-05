Southern Charm's Kathryn Dennis and Ex Thomas Ravenel Attend Daughter's Dance Recital Together

Kathryn Dennis and Thomas Ravenel are putting on a united front for their children.

The Southern Charm costars and exes reunited Monday for their 4-year-old daughter Kensie’s dance recital. Dennis posted a sweet photo of the trio on Instagram, stressing the importance of peaceful co-parenting.

“What matters most? My daughter’s happiness,” she captioned the photo.

In the shot, Ravenel and Dennis smile alongside their daughter, who is holding a bouquet of flowers and wearing her dance costume.

Ravenel, 55, and Dennis, 26, dated for a few years but ultimately called it quits in 2016. They are also parents to son Saint, 2.

Earlier in the day on Monday, Ravenel shared a video of a family dance party, featuring Saint.

“Kathryn & I having fun on Sunday with the kids,” he captioned the footage in which he and Dennis dance and sing along to Britney Spears‘ 1998 hit “…Baby One More Time.”

Throughout the past four years, Southern Charm audiences have watched Dennis and Ravenel battle a roller-coaster of highs and lows — including their lengthy custody battle which resulted in Dennis losing custody and entering rehab.

Over the past couple of weeks, Ravenel has been accused of sexually assaulting two women, including his children’s former nanny. He has denied the allegations.

His attorney, Richard P. Terbrusch, told PEOPLE in a statement earlier this month: “My client enjoys a certain degree of fame, which has unfortunately made him a vulnerable target for such claims. The person this woman describes is simply not the man that I know. My client is a loving father, successful businessman, and upright member of the community. He is appalled and hurt by these allegations—and is committed to defending his reputation in the appropriate legal forum.”

Thomas Ravenel and Kathryn Dennis Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU

Dennis previously spoke out about the accusations against the father of her children.

“Well, I’m waiting until the investigation is complete before I comment on anything. And right now my kids are my main focus,” she said on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

Despite reports that Ravenel was fired from the hit Bravo show amid allegations of sexual assault, a source told PEOPLE on Monday that the reality star still has his job — for now.

“No decision has been made yet and the investigation is still ongoing,” a source close to the network said.

Ravenel is currently dating girlfriend Ashely Jacobs, who has clashed with Dennis on the show.

Southern Charm airs Thursdays on Bravo at 9 p.m. ET.