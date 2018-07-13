Southern Charm's Kathryn Dennis Now Shares 50/50 Custody of Kids with Ex Thomas Ravenel

Kathryn Dennis may be feuding with Thomas Ravenel‘s girlfriend Ashley Jacobs, but she’s certainly not letting it interfere with her co-parenting.

On Thursday night’s season finale episode of Southern Charm, viewers learned that Dennis has received 50/50 custody of her two children with Ravenel.

The former couple share Kensie, 4, and Saint, 2½.

The change is a big victory for Dennis, who lost custody and entered rehab in 2016 after she tested positive for a drug.

Dennis previously opened up to PEOPLE about the pain she felt when she lost custody of her children.

“It’s absolutely not something I thought I’d ever face. It all happened so fast. Losing my kids, I just remember falling on my knees and breaking down like every single day,” she said.

She added: “When you don’t have your children with you and they’re at such fragile, young ages, it just feels like part of you is not there.”

“Your heart is walking around outside of you and you can’t see them or talk to them. It’s out of your control but these are two humans who you gave life to. It’s just so unnatural and I can’t describe it in any other way. It’s probably one of the hardest things you can go through in life in general. It’s hard spiritually, mentally, and physically; you can just become drained by the guilt and shame,” she continued.

Throughout season 5 of Southern Charm, Dennis was determined to prove that she’d changed for the better — and Ravenel noticed.

“I think she has really stepped up as a mom,” said Ravenel while celebrating a Saint’s birthday party with Dennis. “It’s been amazing watching that transformation, and I’m proud of her.”

But despite peaceful co-parenting with Ravenel, the season also saw numerous heated fights between Dennis and Jacobs.

Thomas Ravenel and Kathryn Dennis Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU

In the season finale, the two got into yet another verbal brawl, with Jacobs referring to Dennis as an “egg donor” and questioning the validity of their family.

“Don’t forget that your kids were taken away from you, don’t forget that. Someday they are going to want to know why,” Jacobs said as the mother of two quipped, “All you are is a gold digger, no one f—— likes you, including your boyfriend. It’s all in your head.”

“I’m not going anywhere so get used to this, okay? I am the best thing that has happened to him and he is the best thing to have happened to me,” Jacobs said in her own defense.

Meanwhile, South Carolina police are investigating allegations of sexual assault brought against Ravenel by “nanny Dawn,” who was featured on the show caring for their kids.

Additionally, real estate agent Ashley Perkins has alleged that Ravenel assaulted her mom Debbie Holloway Perkins after meeting him on Tinder in October 2015 and going on a last-minute first date.

Ravenel has denied the accusations through his attorney and will not film this season’s Southern Charm reunion, though a source close to the network told PEOPLE that “no decision has been made yet” about firing him from the reality show.