Kathryn Dennis is ready to hand out some roses.

The Southern Charm star hinted at the possibility of joining Bachelor Nation as the next Bachelorette earlier this week.

When a fan asked Dennis on Twitter if she would ever consider being the star of the ABC reality series, she said she was already in discussions.

“Actually I’m kind of in talks about it,” she tweeted.

Neither Bravo nor ABC responded to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Actually I’m kind of in talks about it 🤭 https://t.co/reqNXbjzIH — Kathryn C. Dennis (@KathrynDennis) August 2, 2018

Dennis is best known for role on Southern Charm, on which her tumultuous relationship with ex and star Thomas Ravenel has been documented. The two dated on-and-off for several years on the show and have two children together: Kensie, 4, and Saint, 2½.

She lost custody and entered rehab in 2016 after she tested positive for a drug. However, she recently announced that she has received 50/50 custody of her two children.

Throughout season 5 of Southern Charm, Dennis was determined to prove that she’d changed for the better since leaving rehab — and Ravenel noticed.

“I think she has really stepped up as a mom,” said Ravenel while celebrating at Saint’s birthday party with Dennis. “It’s been amazing watching that transformation, and I’m proud of her.”

But despite peaceful co-parenting with Ravenel, the season also saw numerous heated fights between Dennis and Ravenel’s girlfriend, Ashley Jacobs.

Meanwhile, South Carolina police are investigating allegations of sexual assault brought against Ravenel by “nanny Dawn,” who was featured on the show caring for their kids.

Additionally, real estate agent Ashley Perkins has alleged that Ravenel assaulted her mom Debbie Holloway Perkins after meeting him on Tinder in October 2015 and going on a last-minute first date.

Ravenel has denied the accusations through his attorney.