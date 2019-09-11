Southern Charm's Kathryn Dennis Posts About Daughter as Thomas Ravenel Pleads Guilty to Assault

Kathryn Dennis is focusing on what’s most important in her life: her children.

Hours after her ex Thomas Ravenel pleaded guilty to third-degree assault and battery, Dennis posted a photo of their 5-year-old daughter Kensington to Instagram.

In the photo, Kensie is seen holding a handful of roses while wearing a white dress and looking off into the distance.

“Time fliiiieeeeessss,” Dennis, 28, captioned the photo.

Dennis and Ravenel are also parents to son Saint, 3.

On Wednesday, Ravenel received a 30-day sentence suspended to a $500 fine after the children’s former nanny, Dawn, accused him of rape, PEOPLE confirmed. (Dawn asked that she be publicly identified by her first name and occupation for her own privacy.)

Ravenel will pay a $500 fine and go on probation in lieu of jail time.

While Ravenel’s victim was not present in court, the judge read a letter she had written to the reality star. Ravenel agreed to the facts of the case.

Last September, the Southern Charm star, 57, was arrested and charged with assault and battery.

Dawn did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment on Ravenel’s sentencing.

Dawn alleged that in 2015, while Kensie was sleeping nearby, Ravenel “corralled” her into the master bedroom, dropped his pants, blocked the door and “proceeded to rip my clothes off.” Without going into further detail, Dawn said she eventually got away.

Image zoom Kathryn Dennis and Thomas Ravenel Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images

“Although I believe he should be in jail for his crimes, the reality according to statistics is that he will go unpunished,” Dawn previously told PEOPLE.

Ravenel denied Dawn’s allegations through his lawyer, as well as a separate sexual assault accusation from a woman he met on Tinder in 2015.

Ravenel and Dennis have also been locked in an ongoing custody battle. In 2016, Dennis lost full custody of her children and entered rehab after testing positive for marijuana. Ravenel was awarded full custody at the time.

In October, she filed documents in Charleston seeking to obtain primary custody of the two children after Ravenel was arrested and charged with assault and battery in the second degree. Ravenel has denied all the allegations.

Last month, Dennis and Ravenel were awarded joint temporary custody of their two children. The judge’s temporary ruling designated Ravenel as the children’s primary legal custodian, Ravenel’s attorney, Kelley Andrews-Edwards, told PEOPLE.