Despite some recent upheaval in her personal life, Kathryn Dennis had a happy holiday with her two children.
On Thursday, the Southern Charm star shared three Christmas family photos of her posing with her smiling kids — daughter Kensington, 4, and son Saint, 3 — amidst her ongoing custody battle with ex-boyfriend Thomas Ravenel.
“Real life #Christmasfamilyphoto #reality,” Dennis, 27, captioned the sweet pictures, which featured her and her kids dressed in festive red and white outfits while sitting in front of a Christmas tree.
In the first photo, Dennis does a “thumbs up” as her kids are seen sporting a Santa hat and a green mask.
On Oct. 25, Dennis filed documents in Charleston, South Carolina, seeking to obtain primary custody of her and Ravenel’s two children.
In the filing, Dennis accused Ravenel, 56, of relying “upon the use of full-time nannies” and referenced the sexual assault allegations brought against him and his recent arrest. She also alleged he “has drunk alcohol to excess, mixed with prescription drugs, that has caused him to be impaired during periods of time in which he had custody of the children.”
Ravenel then filed a counterclaim on Nov. 6, vehemently denying all of Dennis’ allegations and accusing her of filing her complaint “in bad faith, for the purpose of garnering media attention, creating material for her storyline on Southern Charm and ensuring her marketability as a ‘reality TV star.’ ”
He also alleged that Dennis’ attempt to seek primary custody was “for the sole and/or primary purpose” of securing her role on the show and “progressing her storyline as the ‘rehabilitated mother who regains possession of her minor children.’” (Dennis previously lost custody of the kids and entered rehab in 2016 after she failed a drug test. She has since earned back 50/50 custody.)
Ravenel was arrested and charged with assault and battery in the second degree in September following allegations of sexual assault brought against him by “nanny Dawn,” who was featured on the show caring for his children.
In November, a South Carolina judge found probable cause for second-degree assault and battery charges against Ravenel in a preliminary hearing, ruling that the case will head to trial.
Following his arrest, Bravo confirmed to PEOPLE that Ravenel will not be returning as a cast member for season 6. His on-off girlfriend Ashley Jacobs also said she will not film again.