Despite some recent upheaval in her personal life, Kathryn Dennis had a happy holiday with her two children.

On Thursday, the Southern Charm star shared three Christmas family photos of her posing with her smiling kids — daughter Kensington, 4, and son Saint, 3 — amidst her ongoing custody battle with ex-boyfriend Thomas Ravenel.

“Real life #Christmasfamilyphoto #reality,” Dennis, 27, captioned the sweet pictures, which featured her and her kids dressed in festive red and white outfits while sitting in front of a Christmas tree.

In the first photo, Dennis does a “thumbs up” as her kids are seen sporting a Santa hat and a green mask.

On Oct. 25, Dennis filed documents in Charleston, South Carolina, seeking to obtain primary custody of her and Ravenel’s two children.

In the filing, Dennis accused Ravenel, 56, of relying “upon the use of full-time nannies” and referenced the sexual assault allegations brought against him and his recent arrest. She also alleged he “has drunk alcohol to excess, mixed with prescription drugs, that has caused him to be impaired during periods of time in which he had custody of the children.”

Kathryn Dennis and Thomas Ravenel Kathryn Dennis/Instagram

Ravenel then filed a counterclaim on Nov. 6, vehemently denying all of Dennis’ allegations and accusing her of filing her complaint “in bad faith, for the purpose of garnering media attention, creating material for her storyline on Southern Charm and ensuring her marketability as a ‘reality TV star.’ ”