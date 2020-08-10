Southern Charm's Kathryn Dennis Honors Her Late Mom One Year After Her Death

Kathryn Dennis is paying tribute to her late mom, Allison Calhoun Dennis, one year after her death.

The Southern Charm star, 29, shared a heartfelt Instagram post on Friday that included a throwback photo of herself and her mom, who died in August 2019 after an extended illness. She was 59.

"My Mom gave me life on Aug. 6, 29 years ago. She lost hers on Aug. 7. One year ago today, " Kathryn wrote. "Swear she held on just for that."

"I’ve shed a million tears and golly the amount of times I wish She could have been here to hug me and also give me those reality checks she loved so much lol Losing a parent is unlike anything in the entire world and I don’t think it gets easier, You just learn to live without them …" the reality star continued.

"Here’s to one year. Love ya Momo," she wrote. "Still waiting on you to mess with the lights in the living room so that I know it’s real 😏👩‍👧♥️ #love."

In April, Kathryn told PEOPLE that she was “incredibly close” with Allison, who was a descendant of the seventh U.S. vice president, John C. Calhoun.

Allison was retired after working at Santee Cooper water service. She had previously battled cancer and moved in with her daughter during that time.

“She was sick for a year and a half and I was taking care of her,” Kathryn told PEOPLE. “She’s since been living with me, essentially. It’s great to have her around, especially because she’s so good with the kids [Kathryn’s son Saint, 4, and daughter Kensie, 6]. She’s amazing. She’s the best mom I could ever hope for with everything.”

Kathryn most recently paid tribute to Allison on Mother's Day, with the holiday marking the first for the reality star without her mom.