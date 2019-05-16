Thomas Ravenel may no longer star on Southern Charm, but his presence was certainly felt during the season 6 premiere.

Wednesday night’s season premiere kicks off with the cast learning of Ravenel’s arrest after he was charged with assault and battery in the second degree. (He has denied all the allegations).

After reading about Ravenel’s arrest online, Austen Kroll calls Shep Rose to discuss the news.

“Now I’m reading that he can be convicted for up to three years,” says Kroll.

But Rose doesn’t have much sympathy for his former friend.

“Honestly, like, he can handle himself,” responds Rose. “I’m worried about his family.”

And while neither Kroll nor Rose has spoken to Dennis about her feelings yet, the mother-of-two turns to friend Craig Conover to confide in him about the complicated situation.

“Like, honestly I haven’t even begun to, like, really comprehend everything that’s happened,” she says.

Image zoom Kathryn Dennis and Thomas Ravenel

“I mean, we all have, like, complicated lives in our own ways, but I think this is a little different,” Conover says. “But anyway, I don’t think it, like, changes anything for you.”

“Not, it won’t. Just more or less for, like, my life!” Dennis quips.

Even Ravenel’s former ally Patricia Altschul seems to have turned on him. While discussing plans for an upcoming party, she admits she wrongly judged Dennis based on Ravenel’s word.

“We were listening to one side of the equation and it was very believable at the time,” she says. “There were a lot of things that converged to change my opinion. I had my own altercation with Thomas and I found out that he can be into character assassination. It made me rethink everything he had ever told me about Kathryn.”

And after seeing Ravenel at a doctor’s appointment earlier in the day, Dennis admits she had to hear about his arrest through the news instead of straight from him.

“He didn’t even call me,” she tells her friend Danni Baird. “You would think, he’s the dad, I’m the mom, ‘I just want to let you know I was arrested this morning, but the kids are fine.’ “

Image zoom Kathryn Dennis/Instagram

Dennis and Ravenel share 50/50 custody of their two children: daughter Kensie, 5, and son Saint, 3.

“Everything is still the exact same,” Dennis says of her custody agreement. “But if he went to jail it would affect it immediately.”

“It’s mixed emotions,” she adds, saying she reflects on their tumultuous relationship.

Later at Altschul’s dinner party, the whole group comes together. The topic of conversation quickly turns to Ravenel when newcomer Eliza Limehouse openly calls him “family,” prompting Dennis to leave the room.

“Not only is Eliza close with both Thomas and [his girlfriend Ashley Jacobs] but right when I got back from rehab in a very, very crucial time in my custody battle, Eliza spread lies about me,” Dennis explains. “Things like that are what takes families and breaks them apart. There are boundaries you do not cross.”

After a rather awkward dinner, Limehouse is left confused about the tension. When Kroll and Rose tell her the mistake was bringing up Ravenel in front of Dennis, Limehouse is determined to smooth things over — despite Dennis’ best attempt to avoid her.

“I don’t know what your issue is with me, I’m sorry for whatever it is,” she says. “I don’t know what it is and I just want to get it over with because I don’t have a problem with you,” she says.

But Dennis wants nothing to do with it.

“Okay, wel,l I don’t know what you’re talking about because I didn’t even know you still lived here,” she says. My coattails are about worn out. So, good night.”