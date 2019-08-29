Southern Charm: Kathryn Dennis Fears Ex Thomas Ravenel Will Use Show Drama Against Her in Court

If Kathryn Dennis seemed guarded during the Southern Charm reunion, it was on purpose.

During Wednesday night’s reunion episode, Dennis, 28, became nervous about any negative comments being used against her in her ongoing custody battle with ex Thomas Ravenel.

“Thomas is going to bring this up in court just so everyone knows,” she said.

Her concern came as friend Danni Baird confronted her about her lack of “accountability” and habit of not responding to anyone’s calls or messages.

“Kathryn gets a lot of passes,” said Danni. “It can be perceived as being a little obnoxious or irresponsible.”

Dennis explained that most of the times she’s not answering, it’s simply because she’s put her phone away.

“I’m used to my phone ringing and it being Thomas or my lawyer or getting news about something else that’s not good.”

Image zoom Kathryn Dennis, Thomas Ravenel and their kids Kathryn Dennis/ Instagram

RELATED: Southern Charm: Kathryn Dennis Admits She’s Started Drinking Again After Years of Sobriety

“But you cannot alienate other people in your life who do not have ill intentions for you because you’re going through that,” Cameron Eubanks responded.

Dennis then brought up the fear of the conversation impacting her custody case, saying she’s “trying my best” given the circumstances.

“The focus is on my kids,” she said. “I can’t be a great friend to anyone [right now].”

And her castmates admitted that her legal battles make it difficult to be her friend. “That’s why no one can ever say anything because we don’t want to get in the way of your custody and all that,” said Naomie Olindo.

“I can depend on Kathryn, but not all the time,” added Baird.

In 2016, Dennis — who shares daughter Kensie, 5, and son Saint, 3, with Ravenel — lost full custody of her children and entered rehab after testing positive for marijuana. Ravenel was awarded full custody at the time.

Image zoom Allison Michael Orenstein

RELATED: Southern Charm’s Kathryn Dennis Gets Joint Temporary Custody of Her Children with Thomas Ravenel

In October, she filed documents in Charleston seeking to obtain primary custody of the two children after Ravenel was arrested and charged with assault and battery in the second degree. Ravenel has denied all the allegations.

Last week, Dennis and Ravenel were awarded joint temporary custody of their two children. The judge’s temporary ruling designated Ravenel as the children’s primary legal custodian, Ravenel’s attorney, Kelley Andrews-Edwards, told PEOPLE.

Last week, Dennis and Ravenel were awarded joint temporary custody of their two children. The judge’s temporary ruling designated Ravenel as the children’s primary legal custodian, Ravenel’s attorney, Kelley Andrews-Edwards, told PEOPLE.

Last week, Dennis and Ravenel were awarded joint temporary custody of their two children. The judge’s temporary ruling designated Ravenel as the children’s primary legal custodian, Ravenel’s attorney, Kelley Andrews-Edwards, told PEOPLE.

During last week’s reunion, Dennis admitted that she’s started drinking again nearly three years after going to rehab.

“I don’t smoke weed,” she told host Andy Cohen when he asked about the state of her sobriety. “I don’t do anything illegal like that.”

Though she did not specify when she started drinking again, she assured the group that she has it under control.

“It’s not like I’m drinking, though, going out and partying by any means,” she added.