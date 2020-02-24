Southern Charm's Kathryn Dennis Denies Being Back Together with Ex Thomas Ravenel

Kathryn Dennis and Thomas Ravenel are not back together.

Dennis, 29, insisted the Southern Charm exes did not rekindle their relationship after Instagram account Bravo Bible claimed in a post Saturday that they were back together.

“Not true,” Dennis wrote.



Fans of the Bravo series expressed excitement at Dennis’ claims, with one responding to her, “🙌 thank goodness! 😘.”

Despite Dennis claiming she and Ravenel, 57, are not together, the pair have been spending time together again recently. In January, they attended a James Bond-themed party and posted a photo posing alongside each other.

Image zoom Bravo Bible/Instagram

RELATED: Kathryn Dennis and Thomas Ravenel Reunite as Source Says They’ve ‘Always Still Loved Each Other’

At the time, a source told PEOPLE the exes — who share daughter Kensie, 5, and son Saint, 4 — were exploring a reignited “spark” between them.

“Thomas and Kathryn have been spending a lot of time together. They’re on really good terms. It started with co-parenting, but it quickly grew into something more,” said the source. “She feels comfortable with him again, and they’ve both kind of tossed aside any other relationships they had for each other. There’s that spark, and they’re letting themselves explore it right now.”

But according to the source, Dennis and Ravenel aren’t in a rush to define the relationship.

“It’s not like they’ve defined their relationship that they’re back together right this second, but that’s very much what’s happening,” the source added. “The thing with them is, this all can change in two days. That’s how they are. It’s always so up and down. Right now it’s up and in a very good place.”

After dating rumors began to circulate, Ravenel denied that they are dating on social media, to a fan’s question, “No, we’re doing some things together because it makes the kids very happy to see us getting along. And in this matter, our interests are perfectly aligned.”

Image zoom Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images

Dennis and Ravenel famously had an acrimonious relationship as they battled for custody of their children over the past few years — and Dennis’ characterization of their time together.

“I didn’t really realize what all had gone on or not gone on until after the relationship was over and truly. I had time to reflect and I actually feel the emotions,” she told PEOPLE in April 2019. “I felt like I had been under control. I just listened and did whatever I was told.”

The two met when Dennis was a 21-year-old college student and became romantically involved on season 1 of Southern Charm in 2014. The couple broke up after Dennis gave birth to Kensie but reunited in 2015, just long enough to conceive their son.

Image zoom Kathryn Dennis/Instagram

RELATED: Southern Charm: Kathryn Dennis Was Drawn to Thomas Ravenel Because He Was a ‘Stable, Older Guy’

Dennis lost full custody of her children in 2016 and entered rehab after testing positive for marijuana. Ravenel was awarded full custody at the time. In October 2018, Dennis filed documents in Charleston seeking to obtain primary custody of the two children after their former nanny accused Ravenel of rape.

Ravenel was arrested and pleaded guilty to third-degree assault and battery. He agreed to pay a $500 fine in lieu of a 30-day jail sentence. Ravenel and the nanny reached a $125,000 settlement in October, with Ravenel agreeing to pay $45,000 in her personal legal fees and an additional $80,000 to a local nonprofit aiding adult survivors of sexual assault.

After a lengthy custody battle, the pair agreed to share joint legal and physical custody of their two children in November 2019, with Ravenel having “primary legal custody,” his lawyer told PEOPLE at the time.