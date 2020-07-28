Southern Charm 's Kathryn Dennis Has Been Dating Chleb Ravenell for 'a Few Months': Source

Kathryn Dennis has a new man in her life.

The Southern Charm star has been dating her new boyfriend Chleb Ravenell for several months, a source tells PEOPLE.

"They've been dating a few months now," the source says. "They have good chemistry together."

"He's met the kids and is good with them," adds the source of Dennis' two children, Kensie, 5, and son Saint, 4, whom she shares with ex Thomas Ravenel.

Over the weekend, Dennis, 28, made her relationship public while celebrating Ravenell's 32nd birthday. In a photo posted to her Instagram Story, the reality star is seen getting a kiss from Ravenell as she sat between his legs.

"Happy B-Day," she wrote.

Chleb attended Western Michigan University, where he was a wide receiver for the school’s football team, the Broncos. According to his LinkedIn profile, he currently is a Product Specialist at Apple.

This marks Dennis' first relationship since she split from singer Hunter Price in August 2019. And earlier this year, she denied rumors that she was back together with Ravenel.

Her new relationship comes months after she apologized for using a racially insensitive emoji when talking to black radio show host Tamika Gadsden.

The incident unfolded in May when Gadsden called out Charleston boutique owner Katie Shields for announcing the organization of a Donald Trump rally with her friends. In response to Gadsden's tweet, condemning Shields' event, the radio host said Dennis began to "taunt" her on Instagram by sending her a number of direct messages.

"Grow a pair," Dennis told Gadsden. "You're an L 7 weeeeenieeeee. That's how serious I take this," Dennis continued, adding a monkey emoji.

Dennis apologized for the racially insensitive incident and acknowledged that "using a monkey emoji in my text was offensive."

"I want to acknowledge that using a monkey emoji in my text was offensive, and from the bottom of my heart I sincerely apologize to anyone and everyone I hurt. Although the context was not my intention, there are no 'ifs ands or buts' that excuse me," the Southern Charm star, 28, wrote on Twitter.