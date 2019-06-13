Kathryn Dennis is feeling the stress of Thomas Ravenel‘s legal problems.

In this week’s episode of Southern Charm, Dennis breaks down in tears as Ravenel’s preliminary hearing for his assault charge approaches.

“All this s— with Thomas, it’s just overwhelming,” she tells Craig Conover. “The court date is getting sooner and it’s just hitting me.”

Dennis shares 50/50 custody of daughter Kensie, 5, and son Saint, 3, with Ravenel.

“If he goes to jail, I’ll be a single mom,” she says.

RELATED: Southern Charm’s Kathryn Dennis Felt ‘Under Control’ During Relationship with Thomas Ravenel

Image zoom Kathryn Dennis, Thomas Ravenel and their two children Kathryn Dennis/ Instagram

Dennis says her main concern is having to break the news of his arrest to their children.

“How am I going to explain to them that their dad is being charged with sexual assault?” she says. “It’s f—— hard.”

While Kensie and Saint might be too young to understand the gravity of the situation, she knows they will eventually have questions.

“Typically you come up with these creative responses for kids when asked hard questions,” she says. “But that — don’t even know.”

RELATED: Southern Charm’s Kathryn Dennis Says Her Kids Are Her ‘Angels’ as She Fights for Custody

In September, Ravenel was arrested and charged with assault and battery in the second degree after a former nanny accused him of rape. Ravenel has denied all the allegations.

After the arrest, it was announced that Ravenel would not return to Southern Charm.

Dennis has since filed documents in Charleston seeking to obtain primary custody of the two children. They’re still working out an agreement in the courts.

Southern Charm airs Wednesdays (8 p.m. ET) on Bravo.