Southern Charm: Kathryn Dennis Calls Marijuana-Infused Dinner on Cast Trip a 'Slap in the Face'

Kathryn Dennis is coming face-to-face with her past demons — but she thinks her friends are oblivious to that.

During Wednesday’s episode of Southern Charm, Dennis becomes upset when the group sits down for a weed-infused dinner while on a trip in Colorado.

The reality star, 26, says being around marijuana brings up negative memories from her past.

“It’s definitely the white elephant in the room that I’m there with people doing marijuana,” she says. “At my lowest point in my life, I smoked weed and my entire life was turned upside down.”

In 2016, Dennis — who shares daughter Kensie, 5, and son Saint, 3, with ex Thomas Ravenel — lost full custody of her children and entered rehab after testing positive for marijuana. Ravenel was awarded full custody at the time, but Dennis has since earned back 50/50 custody.

Last October, she filed documents in Charleston seeking to obtain primary custody of the two children after Ravenel was arrested and charged with assault and battery in the second degree. Ravenel has denied all the allegations.

“Weed was the reason that I lost my children for a little while,” she continues. “The fact that no one is acknowledging it is the biggest slap in the face I’ve ever seen in my life. And rude.”

As a handful of her castmates partake in the marijuana-infused meal, Dennis directly asks Austen Kroll why no one thought of her before he organized the dinner.

“I just wanted to let you know that I’m okay with being around it because it’s not awkward,” she says sarcastically. “I’m not worried about ‘Oh my god I want to do it now.’ I’m just saying I went to rehab and couldn’t see my kids for a period of time because of it.”

Kroll admits that he made a mistake by assuming she would be comfortable around the drug as long as she wasn’t forced to participate.

“I’m sorry. I mean, yeah, I should have thought about it,” he says. “I definitely don’t want her to feel isolated or uncomfortable at all. I just feel bad.”

But seeing her friends get high quickly reminds her of past interviews they gave to the press, condemning her decision to smoke. Visibly upset, Dennis abruptly gets up from the table.

“I can’t do this,” she says as Craig Conover follows her out.

“I just needed a minute,” she tells him. “I thought I was going to be cool with it, and I really am, but sitting there, it’s just bringing up memories of like a very traumatic time in my life. Austen, he didn’t say, ‘I’m sorry, are you okay?’ “

“For him to plan that entire dinner, hire a chef, infusing everything with weed and still not thinking, ‘Hmm, I wonder if this would bother Kathryn in any way?’ ” she adds. “It’s mind-blowing to me, but it shows you right then and there what these guys focus on: themselves. “

And Conover, who also did not add any marijuana to his dinner, completely understands.

“It’s hypocritical bulls—,” he says.

At the end of May, Dennis opened up to PEOPLE about getting sober after the birth of her second child with Ravenel, saying she “needed to change.”

“Staying sober, putting 100 percent into being the best mom, and learning the court system got me to an even playing field,” she said.

“Whenever I lose sight of what’s important, I just think about my children,” she added. “No matter what your struggle is, you really will do anything to protect your children.”

Southern Charm airs Wednesdays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.