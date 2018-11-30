Southern Charm's Kathryn Dennis Calls Daughter Her 'Best Friend' as She Fights for Custody

Kathryn Dennis isn’t letting her legal battles with ex Thomas Ravenel get in the way of her relationship with her kids.
The Southern Charm star posted a cuddled-up photo with her daughter Kensington, 4, to Instagram on Thursday.
“My best friend,” she captioned the post.
In the photo, Dennis smiles alongside Kensie, who has her mouth open wide with excitement.
The post comes as Ravenel and Dennis continue to fight over the custody of their two children: Kensie and son Saint, 3.
Dennis, 27, filed documents in Charleston, South Carolina, on Oct. 25 seeking to obtain primary custody of the two children.
In her filing, obtained by PEOPLE, Dennis accused Ravenel, 56, of relying “upon the use of full-time nannies,” referenced the sexual assault allegations brought against him and his recent arrest, and alleged he “has drunk alcohol to excess, mixed with prescription drugs, that has caused him to be impaired during periods of time in which he had custody of the children.”
Dennis accused her ex of exhibiting “periods of impulsive and uncontrollable bouts of anger” and “extreme narcissism and anger management problems.” Additionally, Dennis alleged that Ravenel encouraged on-off girlfriend Ashley Jacobs to “verbally assault and attack” her on the Bravo show.
On Nov. 6, Ravenel filed a counterclaim, vehemently denying all of Dennis’ allegations and accusing her of filing her complaint “in bad faith, for the purpose of garnering media attention, creating material for her storyline on Southern Charm and ensuring her marketability as a ‘reality TV star.’ “
In his filing, obtained by PEOPLE, Ravenel alleged that Dennis’ attempt to seek primary custody was “for the sole and/or primary purpose” of securing her role on the show and “progressing her storyline as the ‘rehabilitated mother who regains possession of her minor children.’ ” (Dennis previously lost custody of the kids and entered rehab in 2016 after she failed a drug test. She has since earned back 50/50 custody.)
Additionally, Ravenel alleged that Dennis initiated her suit “with the encouragement, condonation and/or express or implied permission of the producers of Southern Charm, for the purpose of providing dramatic material for the next season.”
Although the photo blasting Jacobs was deleted, it marked the first time Ravenel has posted to social media since he was arrested and charged with assault and battery in the second degree in September following allegations of sexual assault brought against him by “nanny Dawn,” who was featured on the show caring for his children. Ravenel has denied her accusations through his attorney.
Earlier this month, a South Carolina judge found probable cause for second-degree assault and battery charges against Ravenel in a preliminary hearing, ruling that the case will head to trial.
Following his arrest, Bravo confirmed to PEOPLE that Ravenel will not be returning as a cast member for season 6. Jacobs also said she will not film again.