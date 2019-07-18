Kathryn Dennis Avoids Weed Dispensary on Southern Charm Trip: This Is How I 'Lost My Children'

Kathryn Dennis is coming face-to-face with her past.

During Wednesday’s episode of Southern Charm, the cast traveled to Colorado for a winter getaway — but made a pit stop on their way to the final destination.

“So our next stop, we’re going to a dispensary,” Austen Kroll told the group. “All of you don’t have to go in if you don’t want to. Weed is legal here.”

Image zoom Kathryn Dennis

“Weed was the reason that I lost my children for a little while,” Dennis, 26, told the camera. “This is the first time I’ve been around it since I got back from rehab and no one is even acknowledging it.”

In 2016, Dennis — who shares daughter Kensie, 5, and son Saint, 3, with ex Thomas Ravenel — lost full custody of her children and entered rehab after testing positive for marijuana. Ravenel was awarded full custody at the time, but Dennis has since earned back 50/50 custody.

This past October, she filed documents in Charleston seeking to obtain primary custody of the two children after Ravenel was arrested and charged with assault and battery in the second degree. Ravenel has denied all the allegations.

Image zoom Kathryn Dennis with Thomas Ravenel and their two children Kathryn Dennis/ Instagram

During the road trip, Dennis whispered to Cameron Eubanks, “I don’t give a s— about weed, because I just don’t give a f—. But I don’t want to be around it.”

As a handful of the cast went into the dispensary (Shep Rose purchased a whopping $192 worth of product), Dennis, Eubanks and Craig Conover stayed behind in the bus.

“I know that weed is legal in Colorado,” said Eubanks. “And I want to smoke weed for my anxiety, but my anxiety is not allowing me to smoke weed to help my anxiety.”

At the end of May, Dennis opened up to PEOPLE about getting sober after the birth of her second child with Ravenel, saying she “needed to change.”

Image zoom Kathryn Dennis with kids Saint and Kensie Allison Michael Orenstein

“Staying sober, putting 100 percent into being the best mom, and learning the court system got me to an even playing field,” she said.

“Whenever I lose sight of what’s important, I just think about my children,” she added. “No matter what your struggle is, you really will do anything to protect your children.”

Southern Charm airs Wednesdays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.