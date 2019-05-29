Southern Charm: Kathryn Dennis Was Drawn to Thomas Ravenel Because He Was a ‘Stable, Older Guy'

Kathryn Dennis is 30 years younger than her ex, Thomas Ravenel — but that’s exactly what attracted her to him from the start.

The two met when she was a 21-year-old college student, and despite their nearly three-decade age-gap, Dennis, now 26, and Ravenel, 56, quickly became romantically involved.

Get push notifications with news, features and more. “I saw Thomas as this stable older guy,” Dennis tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue, on stands Friday. (The interview took place April 30.). “I was in La-La-Land. I just did what he said and took on his opinions and feelings as my own.”

Their courtship was documented on season 1 of Southern Charm in 2014, when the cracks in their relationship were already apparent.